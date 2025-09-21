Oilers Unveil New Alternate Jersey At Fan Day

The Edmonton Oilers introduced their brand-new alternate jersey on Saturday during the team’s sixth annual Fan Day at Rogers Place, presented in partnership with Global Edmonton and 880 CHED.

Uniform blends Fanatics technology & innovation with a classic design built for Oil Country

According to the Oilers' official website, the jersey is described as a blend of Fanatics’ modern technology with a retro-inspired look, aimed at celebrating the spirit of Oil Country. Among the features listed for the jersey design, there is a special patch saluting the oil industry, the scripted "s" and an oil drop tag sewn on the back hemline, and the jersey is meant to feel very "blue collar', honoring how Oil Country was built.

The alternate jersey is now available for pre-order through IceDistrictAuthentics.com and will be stocked at the ICE District Authentics Official Oilers Team Store starting October 7.

The Oilers will wear the jersey seven times in 2025–26, debuting it on October 28 at Rogers Place against the Utah Mammoth, with additional appearances at home and on the road throughout the season.

What do you think of the look of the new jersey? It's been getting polarizing reviews online. Some fans aren't in love with the design. Others really like it.

