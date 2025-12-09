    • Powered by Roundtable

    Oilers vs Buffalo: Pre-game Stats

    Caprice St-Pierre
    Dec 9, 2025, 17:35
    Oilers vs Buffalo: Pre-game Stats

    Dec 9, 2025, 17:35
    EDMONTON OILERS

    13-11-5 | 31 PTS

    4th place in the Pacific Division

    Last Game: 6-2 W vs WPG

    PP: 33.3%

    PK: 80.8%

    GF-GA: 96-102

    BUFFALO SABRES

    11-14-4 | 26 PTS

    8th place in the Atlantic Division

    Last Game: 7-4 L at CGY

    PP: 19.1%

    PK: 85.5%

    GF-GA: 84-96

    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Buffalo Sabres |  Edmonton Oilers

    11-14-4 ...........Record.............13-11-5

    9-5-2......Home Record.......7-3-2

    2-9-2........Road Record........6-8-3

    4-6-0.......Last 10 Games.......5-4-1

    2.97..........GF/Game..........3.31

    3.55...........GA/Game..........3.45

    19.1% .........PP.........33.3% (1st in NHL)

    85.5% .......PK......80.8%

    44.0%.......FO%......52.7%

    TOP SCORERS

    Connor McDavid: 29 GP, 14 G, 28 A, 42 PTS

    Leon Draisaitl: 29 GP, 17 G, 20 A, 37 PTS

    Evan Bouchard: 29 GP, 5 G, 22 A, 27 PTS

    Alex Tuch: 29 GP, 10 G, 15 A, 25 PTS

    Tage Thompson: 29 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 PTS

    Rasmus Dahlin: 29 GP, 2 G, 18 A, 20 PTS

    INJURY REPORT

    Kasperi Kapanen (lower body, IR); Jake Walman (day-to-day); Jack Roslovic (undisclosed, out).

    Justin Danforth (lower body, IR); Michael Kesselring (lower body, IR); Jiri Kulich (blood clot, IR); Jason Zucker (undisclosed).