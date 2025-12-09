Oilers vs Buffalo: Pre-game Stats

13-11-5 | 31 PTS
4th place in the Pacific Division
Last Game: 6-2 W vs WPG
PP: 33.3%
PK: 80.8%
GF-GA: 96-102
11-14-4 | 26 PTS
8th place in the Atlantic Division
Last Game: 7-4 L at CGY
PP: 19.1%
PK: 85.5%
GF-GA: 84-96
Buffalo Sabres | Edmonton Oilers
11-14-4 ...........Record.............13-11-5
9-5-2......Home Record.......7-3-2
2-9-2........Road Record........6-8-3
4-6-0.......Last 10 Games.......5-4-1
2.97..........GF/Game..........3.31
3.55...........GA/Game..........3.45
19.1% .........PP.........33.3% (1st in NHL)
85.5% .......PK......80.8%
44.0%.......FO%......52.7%
Connor McDavid: 29 GP, 14 G, 28 A, 42 PTS
Leon Draisaitl: 29 GP, 17 G, 20 A, 37 PTS
Evan Bouchard: 29 GP, 5 G, 22 A, 27 PTS
Alex Tuch: 29 GP, 10 G, 15 A, 25 PTS
Tage Thompson: 29 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 PTS
Rasmus Dahlin: 29 GP, 2 G, 18 A, 20 PTS
Kasperi Kapanen (lower body, IR); Jake Walman (day-to-day); Jack Roslovic (undisclosed, out).
Justin Danforth (lower body, IR); Michael Kesselring (lower body, IR); Jiri Kulich (blood clot, IR); Jason Zucker (undisclosed).