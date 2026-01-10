Oilers vs Kings: Pre-game Stats

22-16-6 | 50 PTS
T-1st place in the Pacific Division
Last Game: 4-3 W at WPG
PP: 34.2%
PK: 80.0%
GF-GA: 149-148
18-14-10 | 46 PTS
5th place in the Pacific Division
Last Game: 5-1 L vs WPG
PP: 15.6%
PK: 77.2%
GF-GA: 114-117
22-16-6...........Record.............15-21-5
11-5-3......Home Record.......7-9-5
11-11-3........Road Record........11-6-5
6-4-0.......Last 10 Games.......4-5-1
3.39..........GF/Game..........2.63
3.32...........GA/Game..........2.72
34.2% .........PP.........15.3%
80.0% .......PK......76.9%
52.6%.......FO%......49.5%
Connor McDavid: 44 GP, 29 G, 48 A, 77 PTS
Leon Draisaitl: 44 GP, 21 G, 40 A, 61 PTS
Evan Bouchard: 44 GP, 9 G, 32 A, 41 PTS
Adrian Kempe: 43 GP, 15 G, 19 A, 34 PTS
Kevin Fiala: 43 GP, 16 G, 15 A, 31 PTS
Quinton Byfield: 42 GP, 7 G, 18 A, 25 PTS
Jake Walman (lower body, LTIR); Tristan Jarry (lower body, IR); Adam Henrique (undisclosed, IR).
Joel Armia (out, upper body); Anze Kopitar (lower body, day-to-day); Trevor Moore (upper body, IR); Corey Perry (personal).
EDM: Probable Connor Ingram; 3.02 GAA, .889 SV%, 3-2-0
LA: Probable Anton Forsberg; 2.64 GAA, .901 SV%, 6-6-3