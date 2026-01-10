    • Powered by Roundtable

    Oilers vs Kings: Pre-game Stats

    Caprice St-Pierre
    Jan 10, 2026, 17:01
    Updated at: Jan 10, 2026, 19:38

    EDMONTON OILERS

    22-16-6 | 50 PTS

    T-1st place in the Pacific Division

    Last Game: 4-3 W at WPG

    PP: 34.2%

    PK: 80.0%

    GF-GA: 149-148

    LA KINGS

    18-14-10 | 46 PTS

    5th place in the Pacific Division

    Last Game: 5-1 L vs WPG

    PP: 15.6%

    PK: 77.2%

    GF-GA: 114-117

    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Edmonton Oilers | LA Kings

    22-16-6...........Record.............15-21-5

    11-5-3......Home Record.......7-9-5

    11-11-3........Road Record........11-6-5

    6-4-0.......Last 10 Games.......4-5-1

    3.39..........GF/Game..........2.63

    3.32...........GA/Game..........2.72

    34.2% .........PP.........15.3%

    80.0% .......PK......76.9%

    52.6%.......FO%......49.5%

    TOP SCORERS

    Connor McDavid: 44 GP, 29 G, 48 A, 77 PTS

    Leon Draisaitl: 44 GP, 21 G, 40 A, 61 PTS

    Evan Bouchard: 44 GP, 9 G, 32 A, 41 PTS

    Adrian Kempe: 43 GP, 15 G, 19 A, 34 PTS

    Kevin Fiala: 43 GP, 16 G, 15 A, 31 PTS

    Quinton Byfield: 42 GP, 7 G, 18 A, 25 PTS

    INJURY REPORT

    Jake Walman (lower body, LTIR); Tristan Jarry (lower body, IR); Adam Henrique (undisclosed, IR).

    Joel Armia (out, upper body); Anze Kopitar (lower body, day-to-day); Trevor Moore (upper body, IR); Corey Perry (personal).

    GOALTENDING

    EDM: Probable Connor Ingram; 3.02 GAA, .889 SV%, 3-2-0

    LA: Probable Anton Forsberg; 2.64 GAA, .901 SV%, 6-6-3