"On The Rise": Oilers Hit Pay Dirt With Vasily Podkolzin

On August 18, 2024, the Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick previously obtained from Ottawa. It's taken some time for the Oilers to experience the real rewards of that trade, but the 23-year-old former top-10 pick has come on strong in the last few games and is looking like a real find.

With 38 points over 116 games with the Oilers, he has 16 of them this season and five points in his last five games. It's not 20 points in seven games like Connor McDavid, but, for what the Oilers are asking of Podkolzin, it's ideal.

Podkolzin appears to be becoming increasingly comfortable with the idea that he can hang with elite players. Finding a fit on the second line with Leon Draisaitl, the 6'1", 190 lb Russian winger, is now doing more than crashing, banging, and forechecking -- he's improved his ability to finish.

That's critical, especially since he's doing all of this at a price tag of $1 million this season, and $2.95 million per season for the next three seasons that follow.

Already beloved by the organization because he's coachable and a sponge for information, he's the first guy on the ice and the last guy off. His work ethic and drive have never been questioned. He's got a motor to match, which made the deal he signed still a value, even if he never picked up the pace on his goal production.

However, he's suddenly looking like a player capable of scoring 20 goals. If he can add that element -- 15-20 goals each season -- Edmonton will have hit pay dirt.

He kills penalties. He leads the team in hits with 102. He tells it like it is, giving a straight answer to every question. There's no hiding what he is, and no attempt to. If he doesn't like the way the Oilers played, he won't sugarcoat it. If he did, he's happy to draw attention to it.

This is the kind of hard-working player Oiler fans love. The more he improves his skill level, the more they'll love him.

Fortunately for the Oilers, he constantly wants to get better, and he's finding a way to do so.

