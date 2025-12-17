Stuart Skinner’s Awkward Oilers Reunion May Be Just the Beginning of His Problems

There may not have been a stranger and more uncomfortable way for Stuart Skinner to begin his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Making his debut Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers — the team that traded him and replaced him with Tristan Jarry — Skinner found himself in the middle of an emotional, high-powered matchup that quickly got away from him. And, unfortunately, this may only be the start of some tough sledding for the pending UFA.

With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl driving the bus, the Oilers spoiled the night with a 6–4 victory, turning Skinner’s home debut into a reminder of just how difficult the transition and games leading into the NHL trade deadline might be.

It was likely already awkward asking Skinner to face his former teammates in his Penguins debut. Compounding the discomfort was his involvement in a milestone moment for Leon Draisaitl, who entered the game one point shy of 1,000 for his career. That moment came early, and the entire team cleared the bench, celebrating beside Skinner, who didn't have the strength to watch.

"Bittersweet," said Skinner. He talked about respecting Draisaitl and playing with him for years, so he wants to congratulate him. "But I would rather it had not been on me."

McDavid and Draisaitl combined for eight points as Edmonton struck fast and often.

Skinner Struggled Behind a Leaky Penguins Defense

The 27-year-old netminder allowed five goals on 22 shots and didn’t hide his mixed emotions afterward, admitting the night felt “super weird” and acknowledging that he could have helped his new team more. While Pittsburgh’s defensive breakdowns didn’t do him many favors, Skinner was visibly unhappy with his movement and reads, especially in the second period.

As tough as that debut was, it may have been the easy part.

The Penguins’ season is quickly unraveling. After a strong start, Pittsburgh has now dropped six straight games (0-2-4) and is tied for the fewest wins in the Eastern Conference. If that slide continues, general manager Kyle Dubas could once again shift toward selling — and Skinner, a pending unrestricted free agent, would immediately become a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline.

His objective has to be to prove that he's someone a team can rely on. If he's looking to get an extension in Pittsburgh, he needs to be better than he was on Tuesday. If he's looking to become an attractive option for a playoff team at the deadline, he can't be allowing six goals.

While the Penguins reportedly want to give Skinner a legitimate chance to earn a new deal, they have four goalies and like their young guys. Skinner has to win, plain and simple. That's going to be a challenge in Pittsburgh.

Tuesday night was emotional, awkward, and difficult. It also might have been a reminder that Skinner’s real challenge isn’t shaking off a strange reunion with Edmonton — it’s surviving the next few months on a Penguins team still searching for direction.

A lot is riding on the next few months for Skinner. He arguably wasn't able to handle the pressure of the playoffs in Edmonton. Can he handle the eyes of 20-something teams looking at him and wondering if they should give him a shot?

