Pickard Starting: Oilers Make Goaltending Switch In Second Game Of The Season

The Edmonton Oilers are making a change in goal as they get set to take on the Vancouver Canucks in their second game of the season. Following a tough loss in a shootout to the Calgary Flames on Friday, Stuart Skinner took a lot of heat for a misplay on the third goal against. Whether this has to do with the change or not isn't clear, but the Oilers are going with their backup.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed at the Oilers' skate on Saturday that Pickard would be going for Edmonton. Oilers+ host Tony Brar also posted a video of Pickard in the starter's net.

Pickard served as the Edmonton Oilers’ backup goalie in 2024-25, compiling a 22-10-1 record with a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage over 36 games. He became a playoff hero after Stuart Skinner struggled, stepping in as the starter and leading the Oilers to a four-game comeback against the Los Angeles Kings. Pickard won six straight postseason games before the Oilers went back to Skinner, ultimately losing to the Florida Panthers in the Final for the second-straight season.

Pickard is resuming his backup role for the 2025-26 season, providing reliable support behind Skinner, who is being watched closely as the Oilers consider their options on the goalie market.

The Edmonton Oilers hoped for a strong start to the season from goaltender Stuart Skinner, but game one of the regular season offered early signs that a reality check might be in order.

