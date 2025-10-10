Jack Roslovic’s First Words As An Oiler Carry A Clear Theme

For Jack Roslovic, his first day as an Edmonton Oiler was all about opportunity.

After signing a one-year deal with Edmonton earlier this week, the newest Oiler forward spoke to the media following his first practice, reflecting on a whirlwind few days and his eagerness to make an impact. “The theme of the day is opportunity,” Roslovic said. “An opportunity to win, an opportunity to play with great players."

Roslovic, who tallied 22 goals last season, emphasized his versatility and willingness to play wherever he’s needed. Though most comfortable on the wing, he said he also performed well in the faceoff circle last year. He says he'll play wherever the Oilers need him to play.

Without a team all summer, Roslovic said he wasn't just sitting around. He was staying in shape, skating and working on his game. Some might believe he put himself in a bad spot by waiting for an offer that didn't come. If that's true, it all worked out in the end. “I’m a hockey player — I don’t get into the business side of it,” he said. "It wasn't fun... just excited to be with the team and get things going. He added his goal is to "Make plays be a good guy in the locker room, fit well, don't disrupt, and gel."

Roslovic seemed motivated. Not sure if he would play Saturday night, it was later confirmed by head coach Kris Knoblauch that the forward wouldn't. Knoblauch suggested giving Roslovic a few more practices to adjust before joining the lineup during the team’s upcoming New York road trip.

As for whether Knoblauch sees the same opportunity Roslovic does, the coach wouldn't commit to any plans, other than this wasn't just a short-term plug while Zach Hyman is out. Knoblauch believes he'll put Roslovic on the wing, but which line he's on remains to be seen. Roslovic noted he's got some experience with some pretty good players, but wasn't rushing anything.

“It’s great to be in a place where you’re wanted and they see a fit,” he said. He can be a complementary piece or potentially help drive a line. Pushing hard is something he had to get used to this summer since he had no team to practice with. “You learn how to push and be your own driver; drive your own car.”

Asked about sharing the ice with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Roslovic smiled. “It’s fun seeing those guys go to work. I’ve seen it before — but these are a different caliber,” he said.

While he's getting an opportunity to showcase his game, he also has a chance to win. “The ability to come here and have a chance to put our names on the trophy is huge.”

