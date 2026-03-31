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Pre-game Stats: Oilers Vs Kraken

Caprice St-Pierre
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EDMONTON OILERS

37-28-9 | 83 PTS

2nd place in the Pacific Division

Last Game: 4-2 W vs ANA

PP: 30.2%

PK: 77.3%

GF-GA: 258-251

SEATTLE KRAKEN

32-29-11 | 75 PTS

5th place in the Pacific Division

Last Game: 3-2 SOL at BUF

PP: 20.7%

PK: 73.4%

GF-GA: 206-224

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Edmonton Oilers | Seattle Kraken

37-28-9...........Record.............32-29-11

19-13-4......Home Record.......17-14-5

18-15-5........Road Record........15-15-6

6-3-1.......Last 10 Games.......3-5-2

3.49..........GF/Game..........2.85

3.35...........GA/Game..........3.03

30.2% .........PP.........20.6%

77.3% .......PK......73.4%

52.6%.......FO%......47.9%

TOP SCORERS THIS SEASON

Connor McDavid: 74 GP, 42 G, 82 A, 124 PTS

Leon Draisaitl: 65 GP, 35 G, 62 A, 97 PTS

Evan Bouchard: 74 GP, 20 G, 66 A, 86 PTS

Jordan Eberle: 70 GP, 23 G, 28 A, 51 PTS

Matty Beniers: 72 GP, 19 G, 26 A, 45 PTS

Chandler Stephenson: 70 GP, 15 G, 29 A, 44 PTS

INJURY REPORT

Colton Dach (undisclosed, LTIR); Mattias Janmark (undisclosed, LTIR); Leon Draisaitl (lower body, LTIR); Trent Frederich (undisclosed, out).

Jaden Schwartz (face, day-to-day); Shane Wright (undisclosed, day-to-day) [expected to return tonight]; Ryan Winterton (personal, out) [expected to return tonight]; Max McCormick (hip, out)

GOALTENDING

EDM: Likely Connor Ingram; 2.80 GAA, .892 SV%, 13-8-2

VGK: Probable Philipp Grubauer: 2.60 GAA, .910 SV%, 13-9-4

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