Pre-game Stats: Oilers Vs Kraken

EDMONTON OILERS
37-28-9 | 83 PTS
2nd place in the Pacific Division
Last Game: 4-2 W vs ANA
PP: 30.2%
PK: 77.3%
GF-GA: 258-251
SEATTLE KRAKEN
32-29-11 | 75 PTS
5th place in the Pacific Division
Last Game: 3-2 SOL at BUF
PP: 20.7%
PK: 73.4%
GF-GA: 206-224
HEAD-TO-HEAD
37-28-9...........Record.............32-29-11
19-13-4......Home Record.......17-14-5
18-15-5........Road Record........15-15-6
6-3-1.......Last 10 Games.......3-5-2
3.49..........GF/Game..........2.85
3.35...........GA/Game..........3.03
30.2% .........PP.........20.6%
77.3% .......PK......73.4%
52.6%.......FO%......47.9%
TOP SCORERS THIS SEASON
Connor McDavid: 74 GP, 42 G, 82 A, 124 PTS
Leon Draisaitl: 65 GP, 35 G, 62 A, 97 PTS
Evan Bouchard: 74 GP, 20 G, 66 A, 86 PTS
Jordan Eberle: 70 GP, 23 G, 28 A, 51 PTS
Matty Beniers: 72 GP, 19 G, 26 A, 45 PTS
Chandler Stephenson: 70 GP, 15 G, 29 A, 44 PTS
INJURY REPORT
Colton Dach (undisclosed, LTIR); Mattias Janmark (undisclosed, LTIR); Leon Draisaitl (lower body, LTIR); Trent Frederich (undisclosed, out).
Jaden Schwartz (face, day-to-day); Shane Wright (undisclosed, day-to-day) [expected to return tonight]; Ryan Winterton (personal, out) [expected to return tonight]; Max McCormick (hip, out)
GOALTENDING
EDM: Likely Connor Ingram; 2.80 GAA, .892 SV%, 13-8-2
VGK: Probable Philipp Grubauer: 2.60 GAA, .910 SV%, 13-9-4