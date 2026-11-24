Edmonton Oilers
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Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2026 5:13 AMPublished Nov 24, 2026 5:13 AM
Forget the defensive structure, the goaltending, and the lack of depth. I've come to the conclusion that the Edmonton Oilers' real problem is the Hometown Remix jerseys.
The Carolina Hurricanes debuted their Hometown Remix jerseys on Saturday and beat Edmonton 7-4, before the St. Louis Blues wore theirs on Sunday to come back from 4-1 in the third period before ultimately beating the Oilers 5-4 in a shootout.
Edmonton had gone 10-0-1 on the road before arriving in Tampa Bay on Thursday, and after losing to the Lightning, spent the weekend helping two NHL teams promote their new merchandise.
Carolina scored five goals in the second period on Saturday, including a goal from Sean Walker from near centre ice. Apparently, Devon Levi was having some trouble seeing the puck against the Hurricanes' new colour scheme.
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“We played a real good team today, and they won more battles and races than we did,” Mike Babcock said afterward. “Our depth showed today. They had more depth than us.”
Babcock made no mention of the jerseys, which seems like a fairly significant oversight.
The Oilers then went to St. Louis, where they had a 4-1 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining. The Blues scored three times in just over five minutes and, as you already know, won in a shootout.
Edmonton did, at least, give the people of St. Louis a pretty good reason to go out and buy the jersey.
The NHL's Hometown Remix collection was designed to celebrate the connection between teams and their communities, and nothing brings a community together quite like watching the Oilers blow a three-goal lead.
So far, the Oilers have surrendered 12 goals and picked up one of a possible four points against the collection. Somebody at Fanatics should probably be sending Edmonton a thank-you card.
There are, of course, some other explanations for what happened over the weekend.
Edmonton allowed three power-play goals against Carolina, went 0-for-4 on the man advantage against St. Louis, and played some pretty sloppy defensive hockey.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been unavailable with an illness, Zach Hyman missed Sunday's game with a migraine, and the Oilers were finishing a stretch of six games in nine days.
Or it was the jerseys. I'm quite happy to go with the jerseys.
The good news is that Edmonton has its own Hometown Remix jersey, which it's scheduled to wear seven times this season. Based on the research conducted over the weekend, that's potentially another 14 points in the standings.
The Oilers play at Rogers Place tomorrow night against the Vegas Golden Knights, having lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.
Vegas sits five points behind Edmonton in the Pacific Division, making Tuesday an important game for both teams.
Let's hope they wear something we've seen before.
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