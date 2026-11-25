Edmonton Oilers
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Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 12:01 AMPublished Nov 25, 2026 12:01 AM
Looking at what the Montreal Canadiens gave up to acquire Dylan Larkin, maybe someone should revisit what the Edmonton Oilers have been spending their draft picks on over the last few years.
Montreal acquired Larkin, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Michael Hage's rights, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, two conditional first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick.
It's a significant return for Detroit, especially Hage, who leads the NCAA in scoring with 26 points through 13 games at the University of Michigan.
The Canadiens, however, just acquired THE 30-year-old centre who has scored at least 30 goals in five consecutive seasons and is under contract for another five years at $8.7 million annually.
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Montreal now has Nick Suzuki and Larkin down the middle, having addressed one of the biggest needs in its lineup without giving up a piece currently important to their roster.
Now, let's look at what Edmonton has been doing.
At the 2025 trade deadline, the Oilers acquired Trent Frederic, Max Jones and the rights to Petr Hauser, giving up Max Wanner, Shane Lachance, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick in the process.
Frederic was injured at the time of the trade, was an unrestricted free agent that summer, and has been healthy-scratched this season after Edmonton signed him to an eight-year contract.
The Oilers also gave up a first-round pick and Carl Berglund to acquire Jake Walman from San Jose, who had acquired the defenceman and a second-round pick from Detroit for future considerations the previous summer.
Pretty good business on San Jose's end.
The Oilers traded Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick, for Tristan Jarry and Samuel Poulin from Pittsburgh.
Edmonton subsequently acquired Spencer Stastney from Nashville for a third-round pick to address the vacancy on its blue line.
The Oilers are now approaching December with Devon Levi as their starting goaltender.
It certainly raises some questions about what Edmonton spent acquiring Jarry.
Go back another year, and the Oilers gave up a first-round pick and two additional picks to acquire Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick at the 2024 trade deadline.
Carrick played 10 playoff games for Edmonton and signed with the New York Rangers that summer.
Over those four transactions alone, Edmonton surrendered two first-round picks, two second-round picks, several additional picks, prospects, an NHL defenceman and a starting goaltender.
And we're still talking about Edmonton's goaltending and its depth up front.
Montreal spent two first-round picks and one of its best prospects on a player who should be an integral part of its lineup through 2030-31. Kent Hughes knew what his team needed and was willing to spend the assets necessary to acquire him.
It's the quality of player those assets can collectively get you that's worth paying attention to.
The Oilers have made some excellent trades, including acquiring Vasily Podkolzin for a fourth-round pick and Levi for a third. Both have become important players in Edmonton this season.
So why has it been so expensive to fill some of the other positions in the lineup?
The Oilers have spent the last several years trading away their future to win a Stanley Cup, which is exactly what they should be doing with McDavid and Draisaitl in their primes, but perhaps they've traded away too much for too little.
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