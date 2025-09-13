Savoie, Howard Shine Despite Oilers Rookie Loss to Flames

The Edmonton Oilers rookies may have fallen 6–5 to the Calgary Flames prospects Friday night, but the spotlight belonged to Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard.

Slotted together on the top line, the Oilers’ top two prospects showed instant chemistry, delivering several dangerous chances throughout the game. It's a positive sign of things to come in the 2025-26 season.

Savoie, the star of the night, scored twice and nearly helped pull Edmonton back in the third period -- late goals from Connor Clattenburg and Quinn Hutson got the Oilers within one. Savoie's first goal came on a penalty shot after intercepting a pass at the blueline and being hooked on a breakaway, showcasing his speed and poise with a slick deke. He struck again late, finishing a feed from Viljami Marjala to cut the deficit.

Prime Minister Weighs In On McDavid Contract Drama in Edmonton

Meanwhile, Howard impressed with his skill and determination. Fans expecting fireworks from the organization’s top prospects got exactly that, even in defeat.

“I felt a little bit of natural chemistry there with us two,” Savoie said of Howard. “It was nice to get my feet wet and get back in the mix.”

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.