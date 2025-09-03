The Unthinkable Option: McDavid's Leverage Has Limits For Oilers

The Connor McDavid contract saga is quickly becoming the biggest storyline of the Edmonton Oilers’ offseason — and potentially their entire 2025–26 campaign. What started as quiet optimism that a deal would be finalized by training camp has shifted into genuine concern as September gets underway and October looms.

The game’s best player remains unsigned, and insiders are starting to suggest this delay could drag on.

During a recent mailbag segment, NHL insider Frank Seravalli was asked what happens if the regular season begins without a McDavid extension. His spitballing suggested there’s real reason to believe McDavid could wait — and possibly even test the waters of free agency.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Seravalli admitted, “but I kind of have some of those similar vibes myself. If you’re not signing before October 7th — call it the opening of the regular season — what’s the push to sign?”

That uncertainty puts the Oilers in a precarious spot. If McDavid is hesitant to commit, even for understandable reasons, the team can’t afford to ignore the possibility that he may not stay.

The Leverage Play By McDavid Makes Sense... But It Should Have Limits

No one faults McDavid for wanting to see a plan before putting pen to paper. The Oilers are on their fifth general manager during his tenure and still haven’t secured a legitimate, consistent goaltending solution. They've also come close twice to winning the Stanley Cup, but don't seem to have an answer for the Florida Panthers.

It’s only natural for the captain to use his leverage to pressure GM Stan Bowman into making the upgrades needed to compete for a Stanley Cup.

But there’s a fine line between exercising leverage and dragging out the process so long that the organization’s options disappear. As fans have been quick to point out, the longer McDavid waits, the smaller the window becomes for Edmonton to recoup assets if an extension doesn’t materialize.

While there's time and things aren't dire, the Oilers owe it to the fans to trade the best player in hockey if McDavid won't commit.

Why Trading McDavid Must Be on the Table

Seravalli suggests that McDavid might want to wait until May or June to make up his mind. The Oilers should never let it get to that point. If McDavid doesn't sign prior to the NHL trade deadline, he needs to be dealt.

It’s almost unthinkable, but the logic is sound: if there’s no deal in place by the trade deadline — or even earlier — the Oilers must explore a trade.

There are several reasons for this:

First, McDavid has massive return potential – he would command the largest haul in modern NHL history, bringing back a combination of elite prospects, first-round picks, and roster-ready talent that could reshape the franchise overnight.

Second, the Oilers would take heat for the move, but they would also avoid disaster. Letting him walk for nothing would be catastrophic. This is an organization that has endured painful rebuilds before; losing McDavid with no return would set the franchise back a decade.

Finally, getting roster clarity is important, and the Oilers can hand this team over to Leon Draisaitl.

The Distraction Factor

McDavid said he doesn't want his contract situation and unresolved extension to become a locker room issue. The longer he waits, the more it becomes exactly that. McDavid is the leader, the face of the franchise, and the heartbeat of the team. If he doesn't believe in this team, why should anyone else?

If speculation swirls all year that isn't sold on the organization's plans, it could derail the season before it even gets going. The Oilers can't let that happen.

Seravalli mentioned that if the noise becomes too much, “maybe that’s not the right team.” If that's what McDavid really believes, he needs to be moved.

The Oilers have to know that the longer the situation drags on, the more disruptive it becomes.

When NHL insider Elliotte Friedman speculated “there’s something imperfect" in Connor McDavid's eyes, and that's why he hasn't signed an extension in Edmonton yet, fans started wondering what exactly that meant.

For Edmonton, the solution is simple, if not easy: set a clear internal deadline. If McDavid isn’t willing to sign by a certain point — whether it’s before opening night or the trade deadline — the front office has to act. That doesn’t mean giving up hope on an extension; it means protecting the organization from a worst-case scenario.

McDavid deserves the chance to see what Bowman can build around him. The Oilers deserve the chance to build for the future if he decides to move on. What they can’t afford is paralysis — clinging to the slim hope of a Cup run while risking a franchise-altering loss.

Because while no Oilers fan wants to envision a world where McDavid wears another jersey, the only thing worse would be watching him walk away — and getting nothing in return.

