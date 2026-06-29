Three Free Agents Who Would Make The Oilers Tougher To Play Against

Start with Mason Marchment, the 31-year-old left winger who finished the season with Columbus after being traded there from Seattle in December, and who put together 45 points in 68 games across two organizations while playing with edge. 6-foot-4, heavy on his feet, not shy about the dirty areas, and capable of producing at a pace that would slot him comfortably in Edmonton's top nine. He just finished a four-year, $4.5 million deal, he's going to get interest from Toronto and Montreal and several other teams with money to spend, and if the Oilers are serious about changing the identity of this roster rather than just adding another skilled winger, Marchment is exactly the kind of player that changes how teams prepare to face you.