Three Goalies In Edmonton: Why It Works

Carrying three goaltenders used to be viewed as a sign that something had gone wrong. Teams wanted a clear No. 1, a dependable backup and little debate beyond that. The Edmonton Oilers are taking a different approach this fall, and there are good reasons to believe it could work.
Edmonton is expected to open the season with Frederik Andersen, Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi all on the NHL roster. This is because, aside from cap space, there isn't much benefit in forcing a decision before anyone has played even one game.
The Montreal Canadiens showed last season that a three-goalie setup doesn't have to create chaos. Sam Montembeault entered the year as the veteran, Jakub Dobes looked more and more like the number one, and Jacob Fowler showed he is the future for Montreal in net. The Canadiens gave themselves enough time to see who deserved the bigger workload instead of trying to predict it in training camp. By the end of the season, the pecking order had sorted itself out naturally.
That's a path worth following, ahe biggest reason is Andersen.
When he's healthy, few goaltenders are as calming or technically sound. The issue throughout the second half of his career has always been his availability, not a lack of ability. Andersen has missed a lot of games in recent seasons, and it could be too much to ask of a 36-year-old with that injury history.
A three-goalie rotation gives the Oilers flexibility from day one.
If Andersen needs extra rest after a heavy stretch, he gets it.
If Jarry strings together four or five strong performances, there's no reason to interrupt that momentum.
If Levi keeps things competitive, the coaching staff can reward him without making a permanent commitment after one good month.
The answer doesn't have to come in June, or July, or October.
Goaltending is one of the few positions where circumstances can change in a hurry. One injury or one prolonged slump can reshape an entire depth chart. Teams that lock themselves into rigid roles often spend the season trying to correct decisions they made before the games even started.
The Oilers don't have to fall into that trap.
If Andersen does get injured, and history suggests that's always a possibility, Edmonton won't be scrambling to throw an unprepared goalie into an important stretch of games. Jarry and Levi will already be part of the rotation, instead of sitting for weeks waiting for an opportunity.
Some critics will argue that three goalies prevent anyone from finding a rhythm. That's a fair concern, but the Oilers aren't trying to build a three-man rotation that lasts until April. They're buying themselves time to evaluate three legitimate NHL goaltenders before deciding who gives them the best chance to win.
One of them will eventually separate himself from the pack.
Andersen could stay healthy and be every bit the goaltender who just won a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes. There's a chance last season was a fluke for Jarry, and the goalie with the biggest contract no longer remains the biggest problem. Or, Levi proves he's ready sooner than expected.
The Oilers don't need those answers today, but they will in the spring.
If carrying three goaltenders for the first couple of months helps them arrive at the right decision instead of the quickest one, it's an experiment worth trying.
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