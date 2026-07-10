Three Goalies In Edmonton: Why It Works

The Montreal Canadiens showed last season that a three-goalie setup doesn't have to create chaos. Sam Montembeault entered the year as the veteran, Jakub Dobes looked more and more like the number one, and Jacob Fowler showed he is the future for Montreal in net. The Canadiens gave themselves enough time to see who deserved the bigger workload instead of trying to predict it in training camp. By the end of the season, the pecking order had sorted itself out naturally.