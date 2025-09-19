Unsigned UFA Turned Down Offer From Oilers

Jack Roslovic’s summer on the open market has been unusual for a player coming off a 22-goal season with the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite his production, the relatively productive forward has yet to secure a deal as free agency enters its later stages and the 2025-26 season is around the corner.

He did, however, reportedly get an offer.

As per a report from The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, "I do believe there was an offer from the Edmonton Oilers at some point, but Roslovic, 28, turned it down."

If true, that's an interesting turn in the narrative surrounding the Oilers over the last few seasons. They've become a destination for players looking to up their production on a roster that includes two of the best players in the world. As a consistent Stanley Cup contender, Edmonton has been a go-to destination for players of late.

Still, while Roslovic was seeking a fresh start and had changed representation, Edmonton wasn't on his radar.

Last season, Roslovic earned $2.8 million on a one-year deal in Carolina. It's not clear what the Oilers might have been offering. The assumption is that it wasn't enough to get him to agree to a deal. That would make sense, given the Oilers' tight cap situation.

