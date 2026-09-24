What We Know Halfway Through Preseason

Mike Babcock has players Isaac Howard beside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, Ryan Shea beside Evan Bouchard, and Colton Dach at centre. Viljami Marjala looks good, and Devon Levi has an opportunity with Frederik Andersen injured.
Of course, it's also preseason, so maybe everyone should be careful about deciding too much from any of this.
Wasn't it just a few days ago that Mike Babcock said he didn't particularly like Howard's game?
Howard had been having a good camp, played one exhibition game his coach didn't love and then played more than 17 minutes with Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman against Winnipeg. He didn't record a shot, Edmonton only had 18 as a team and there wasn't much offence from anyone.
“It was just a gritty game. There wasn't a ton of chances either way. I think we just stuck with it,” Howard said. “I didn't think there was a ton going on that game. It was just a simple game.”
Howard has talked about becoming a full-time NHL player, wanting the puck more and making his game simpler when he doesn't have it. Hyman has talked about the work Howard has put into the details of his game and everything that comes with playing in the NHL.
Halfway through preseason, that's still where the conversation is with Howard.
Colton Dach at centre was surprising, but I guess someone's gotta center Alex Formenton and Mathieu Joseph. The line was Babcock's favourite in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Winnipeg, scoring an empty-net goal.
“I was hoping for Docker big time today,” Babcock said. “We need him to be a player, and for him to play the way he did in his first exhibition game this year, playing in the middle… I didn't know if I had put him in a bad spot, to be honest with you. But I was so happy with that line.”
Formenton's role hasn't taken very long to establish during camp. He scored on a breakaway in his first preseason game, had another one stopped and drew a penalty after getting behind Winnipeg's defence.
“Pretty good, eh?” Babcock said. “I mean, what a difference maker he's going to be for us. An elite penalty killer, puts pressure on the other team.”
Ryan Shea has had himself a good camp too, playing 22:31 beside Bouchard in Edmonton's first preseason game and finishing with a goal and two assists.
Shea played 39 NHL games last season and he probably didn't expect to play beside Bouchard just yet. That said, playing beside Bouchard has given him plenty of minutes during the first half of preseason.
Marjala scored the overtime winner against Winnipeg, and if he doesn't stick around, he's in first call-up territory, but so is Connor Clattenburg.
Clattenburg was called up by Edmonton last season and is comfortable with role he fills on that team. He said during rookie camp that the Oilers are “just looking for the next guy up,” and Edmonton already has injuries before getting through September.
Devon Levi is in a unique spot while Andersen is out, stopping 22 of 23 shots against Winnipeg in his first preseason start.
Levi came into camp behind Andersen and Tristan Jarry, but Andersen's injury means he can prove he should stick around over Jarry if he uses this time appropriately.
At the halfway point of preseason, we know that Howard is in the top nine, Dach is playing centre, and Shea is beside Bouchard. Marjala is producing, Levi is getting starts, and Clattenburg is waiting to get healthy.
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