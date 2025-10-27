Which Ex-Oiler Forward Is The Team Missing Most After 10 Games?

The Edmonton Oilers have completed their first 10 games of the season. While it's not been a wonderful start, the team is 4-4-2, which equates to one of the better statistical openings to a campaign in some time.

What's different about this season's start is that the Oilers have rarely, if at all, looked in sync. There have been moments -- such as their ability to battle back in the third period of Sunday's game versus the Vancouver Canucks and a 10-minute flurry against the Montreal Canadiens -- but more often than not, "they aren't playing very good hockey" said head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Part of that is due to the roster turnover this summer, with several key depth veterans leaving. It can be tricky trying to integrate new faces into the lineup, and when many of them are rookies, it's even more of a challenge.

The question some fans are asking is whether this team would be better if certain players had stuck around.

Corey Perry

Perry missed the start of the season after signing with the Los Angeles Kings thanks to a weird accident in an informal skate. Since returning, he's picked up where he left off with the Oilers -- producing in limited minutes.

Perry has two goals and three points in four games. Regarldess of his age, he continues to score. The Oilers certainly miss his feistiness and ability to play anywhere in the lineup. With a lack of top nine production, Perry would have remained a strong, inexpensive member of the roster.

Connor Brown

In nine games for the New Jersey Devils, Connor Brown has five goals and six points. The Devils have loved his production, but more than that, GM Tom Fitzgerald talked about Brown's leadership and popularity in the locker room. The Devils weren't expecting him to be such impactful in that area and so quickly.

That sounds like something the Oilers could use right now.

Brown also plays in multiple situations. That includes the penalty kill, where he was always a threat for the Oilers. The cost to retain Brown would have been higher than the Oilers likely wanted to spend ($12 million), but the Devils certainly feel like they are getting value out of that deal.

Viktor Arvidsson

Viktor Arvidsson agreed to a trade this summer and, while it took some time to get going in Boston, he's starting to produce for the Bruins. He got his first goal and has points in several straight games. If he gets warmed up, he could be a good fit in Boston.

Arvidsson was a smaller guy but had an engine that wouldn't quit.

Evander Kane

Evander Kane has no goals yet for the Vancouver Canucks, but he has four assists, including a back-breaker in Sunday's game against the Oilers. Edmonton moved on, mostly for cap reasons, but Kane's physical presence is missed on this Oilers team.

Alec Regula was a defenseman that Edmonton was hoping could play a regular role, but Kane's big hit knocked him out and Regula hasn't been back since.

As frustrating as Kane can be, there are few players like him in the NHL.

Jeff Skinner

In eight games for the San Jose Sharks, Jeff Skinner has three goals and four points. He continues to score, even in limited minutes. The Oilers were knocked by many for not giving Skinner a fair chance last season. He wouldn't have gotten one this season either, although the struggle to find lines that work in Edmonton so far could have created a slightly better opportunity.

