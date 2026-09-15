Who From Oilers Rookie Camp Could Be The Next Guy Up?

The Edmonton Oilers finished rookie camp with a 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames, giving several prospects one final opportunity to show the organization what they could do before heading back to their respective organizations.
The thing is, the Oilers are going to need call-ups throughout an 82-game season, and rookie camps can help determine who they can trust when that phone call needs to be made.
“They're in one mode now, and they're just looking for the next guy up,” Connor Clattenburg said. “You never know what that injury could be, and it's a very high energetic team right now, so it's just keeping the energy around and just play hard.”
Clattenburg was one of those guys last season, playing five games for Edmonton, scoring his first NHL goal, getting 17 hits in just over 36 minutes, and having a very realistic outlook on what it takes to stay there.
Clattenburg's game is built around hitting, forechecking and bringing energy to the bottom of the lineup, which gives him a defined role when the Oilers need another forward. Mike Babcock says he wants accountability and energy from his group, and if that's the case, Clattenburg has proven that and then some.
His current injury kept him out of Monday's rookie game, and he spent camp wearing a non-contact jersey while continuing his recovery. Getting healthy could keep him involved during the main camp.
Clattenburg will probably be one of the first names Edmonton considers when it needs somebody from Bakersfield.
Viljami Marjala should be another.
The 23-year-old had 17 goals and 60 points in 72 games with Bakersfield last season. He centred Edmonton's second line Monday and picked up an assist on Isaac Howard's power-play goal in the third period.
Marjala looked really good during the rookie camp, and his production in Bakersfield has earned him a chance to move a bit higher up on Edmonton's list.
The injuries the Oilers now have to manage have left more openings for guys like him and Clattenburg. Marjala should not be overlooked when the time comes. Even if he doesn't get his opportunity immediately, his name should stay in the conversation all season.
Quinn Hutson scored 30 goals and 63 points in 67 games with Bakersfield last season and played in six games for the Oilers. He opened the scoring Monday on the power play and spent the night playing alongside Howard and Josh Samanski.
That's a pretty clear sign of where he stands with the organization, then again, thirty goals in the AHL will do that.
Hutson's time in Edmonton gave the Oilers a chance to see him in the NHL lineup, and he'll almost certainly get another chance in the main camp to show the coaching staff where he fits as roster decisions get serious.
The Oilers are trying to identify the players who can handle a role when Edmonton needs somebody in November, January or March. When injuries pile up, as they have now, and players miss games, somebody in Bakersfield needs to be the next guy up.
After all, Clattenburg didn't play a short number of games for the Oilers because they needed him to score 30 goals. The Oilers needed a player who could enter the lineup, play hard and handle the job he was given, which is exactly what Clattenburg did in five games.
Marjala and Hutson have put themselves in their position through production, and both will enter camp with some extra eyes on them.
Those are three names worth remembering when the Oilers start looking for the next guy up.
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