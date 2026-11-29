Why the Oilers' Recent Slide Might Be a Blessing in Disguise
Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 6:49 PM
A sudden losing streak shattered Edmonton's early-season complacency, forcing Mike Babcock’s injury-plagued roster to rediscover the grit required to sustain a deep run toward Stanley Cup contention.
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