NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, April 15: Senators' Spence Seeks Maintaining Scoring Prowess

Two veteran blueliners with additional responsibility ones to target on penultimate day of the regular season
On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Thomas Harley, DAL @ BUF (81% rostered) – FanDuel $5,600
Every time Harley appears to be back on the beam, he hits a pothole. Heading into the final game of the season and postseason, Harley may once again be finding his game. Harley has assists in three of his last four contests, picking up the slack with Miro Heiskanen sidelined. Heiskanen will be out today and may miss Game 1 of the playoffs, adding pressure to Harley.Senators'
Ryan McDonagh, TB vs. NYR (3% rostered) – FanDuel $4,300
Victor Hedman will not play and Darren Raddysh may be out as well. If that happens, McDonagh should see an uptick in ice time as he has recently. McDoangh is no longer the scoring option he was years ago, but he has picked up his offensive game of late. He has assists in six of his last eight contests and worth a look if Tampa is missing two of their better offensive defensemen.
Jordan Spence, OTT vs. TOR (9% rostered) – FanDuel $4,400
Ottawa is locked into the second Wild Card spot and probably will sit Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot. With those two out, Spence will likely run the first unit power play and skate on the top pair. Spence, acquired from the Kings last June, set a new career high for points in a season with 30 (seven goals, 23 assists), besting his previous high of 28 (2024-25). Since March 15, Spence has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 16 contests and should net a big contract from Ottawa this offseason.
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