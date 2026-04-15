NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, April 15: Senators' Spence Seeks Maintaining Scoring Prowess

Ryan McDonagh, TB vs. NYR (3% rostered) – FanDuel $4,300

Victor Hedman will not play and Darren Raddysh may be out as well. If that happens, McDonagh should see an uptick in ice time as he has recently. McDoangh is no longer the scoring option he was years ago, but he has picked up his offensive game of late. He has assists in six of his last eight contests and worth a look if Tampa is missing two of their better offensive defensemen.