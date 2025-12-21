NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, December 21: Rangers' Morrow Seeing Copious Power Play Time on Ice Lately

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Jakob Chychrun, WSH @ DET (99% rostered) – FanDuel $7,000

Chychrun is on a pretty good run, to say the least. He has four goals in his last five games (16 shots), and he now leads all defenders with 14 goals. Add in 14 assists, 33 hits and 38 blocked shots and Chychrun should be an early finalist for the Norris Trophy. Chychrun is on pace to increase his production for the fourth straight season and set new career-highs across the board in all three offensive categories.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. OTT (87% rostered) – FanDuel $5,500

McAvoy may have the largest anti-Cy Young line this season. His assist Saturday gave the blueliner 17 helpers in 24 games, exceeding his apple total from 50 contests last season, though with no goals yet this season. McAvoy returned slightly earlier than expected from his broken jaw, skating at least 23:21 in all four contests since. Sooner or later, McAvoy will light the lamp, but 17 helpers in 24 games works in all formats.

Scott Morrow, NYR @ NSH (0% rostered) – FanDuel N/A

You may ask why is Morrow here, The answer - 3:16 on the man-advantage Thursday and 4:26 on the power play Saturday, notching an assist on the game-tying goal late in game versus the Flyers. Morrow made two bad turnovers Saturday, so there is no guarantee he is in the lineup Sunday. However, coach Mike Sullivan praised his ability to rebound, plus he is the best offensive blueliner on the team with Adam Fox sidelined, so he should dress Sunday.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. LV (100% rostered) – FanDuel $6,800

Bouchard is hot in December. Despite getting shut out of the scoresheet Thursday, Bouchard has two goals and eight assists over nine games in December, with five of those 10 points coming on the power play. Bouchard notched 82 points in 2023-24, falling to 67 last season in a "down" campaign. His current hot streak has the blueliner up to six tallies and 26 helpers in 35 contests, putting him on pace to finish somewhere between the two totals.

