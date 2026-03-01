NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, March 1: Faulk Posting Solid Numbers Again for the Blues

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Justin Faulk, STL @ MIN (61% rostered) - FanDuel $5,800
Faulk handed out a pair of assists Thursday, continuing his hot streak of distributing apples well lately, earning 10 assists over his last 10 outings. He could be a trade deadline target with the Blues looking to the future, though his value could take a hit if he is moved. The 33-year-old defenseman is having a strong year overall with 32 points -- matching his total from last season -- in 59 appearances.
Matthew Schaefer, NYI vs. FLA (95% rostered) - FanDuel $6,600
My first question is how is Schaefer not 100% rostered. The price point is not cheap for Schaefer but the production makes him worth utilizing. Schaefer notched a pair of goals Thursday and teenage blueliner has lit the lamp five times in the last seven games. On the season, the overwhelming Calder Trophy favorite has 18 goals and 41 points in his first 60 NHL contests.
Jackson LaCombe, ANA vs. CGY (91% rostered) - FanDuel $6,200
LaCombe was one of a handful US players that saw no action in the Olympics. His last goal came December 16 but he has productive offensively, racking up assists. LaCombe handed out helpers each of Anaheim's two games since the break, giving the defensemen 33 apples on the season. Despite the lack of goals, LaCombe is just four points shy of his career-high set last season.
