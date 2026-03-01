NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, March 1: Faulk Posting Solid Numbers Again for the Blues

Jackson LaCombe, ANA vs. CGY (91% rostered) - FanDuel $6,200

LaCombe was one of a handful US players that saw no action in the Olympics. His last goal came December 16 but he has productive offensively, racking up assists. LaCombe handed out helpers each of Anaheim's two games since the break, giving the defensemen 33 apples on the season. Despite the lack of goals, LaCombe is just four points shy of his career-high set last season.