NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, March 16: McAvoy Chugging Along Despite Taking a Beating on the Ice

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Charlie McAvoy, BOS @ NJ (93% rostered) - FanDuel $7,800
Saying McAvoy has had a "difficult" year physically is vastly underplaying what he has dealt with this season. Despite missing 11 games after taking a puck to the face, then losing additional teeth, McAvoy has a more than realistic chance to set a new career-high in points. McAvoy scored twice Saturday, including the game-winner in overtime, giving him nine goals and 40 assists in just 54 games. The 49 points are just seven shy of matching his 2021-22 production set in 78 contests.
Vladislav Gavrikov, NYR vs. LA (8% rostered) - FanDuel $5,000
Gavrikov was known for his defensive play when he signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Rangers this offseason. What has been surprising is his offensive production, as Gavrikov's goal and two assists Saturday upped his season marks to 13 and 17, respectively. The 30 points matches his 2024-25 production and leaves him just three shy of matching his career-high set in 2021-22 as a member of the Blue Jackets.
Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. UTAH (98% rostered) - FanDuel $6,600
Light schedule days are the perfect time to utilize top notch defensemen irrespective of the cost. Go with the bigger producers with the hope that they dent the scoresheet substantially. Heiskanen is such a player, and he has significantly rebounded after a down campaign last year. He posted just 25 points in 50 contests in 2024-25, but is up to 47 assists, 56 points, a plus-15 rating, 130 shots on net and 112 blocked shots across 64 games this season. Heiskanen has notched 22 of those points on the power play.
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