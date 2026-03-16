NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, March 16: McAvoy Chugging Along Despite Taking a Beating on the Ice

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. UTAH (98% rostered) - FanDuel $6,600

Light schedule days are the perfect time to utilize top notch defensemen irrespective of the cost. Go with the bigger producers with the hope that they dent the scoresheet substantially. Heiskanen is such a player, and he has significantly rebounded after a down campaign last year. He posted just 25 points in 50 contests in 2024-25, but is up to 47 assists, 56 points, a plus-15 rating, 130 shots on net and 112 blocked shots across 64 games this season. Heiskanen has notched 22 of those points on the power play.