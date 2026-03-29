NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, March 29: Raddysh As Sweet as Can Be for Tampa

Darren Raddysh, TB vs. NSH (91% rostered) - FanDuel $6,900

Raddysh showed signs the last two seasons that he could be an offensive weapon but no one saw this level of breakout. He has more than ably stepped in on the Tampa Bay defense for Victor Hedman, who has missed 40 games. Raddysh is up to 20 goals and 45 assists in 65 contests with 25 of his points coming on the man-advantage. In addition, Raddysh is a plus-24 on the season with all of his offensive numbers career highs.