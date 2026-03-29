NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, March 29: Raddysh As Sweet as Can Be for Tampa
On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Darren Raddysh, TB vs. NSH (91% rostered) - FanDuel $6,900
Raddysh showed signs the last two seasons that he could be an offensive weapon but no one saw this level of breakout. He has more than ably stepped in on the Tampa Bay defense for Victor Hedman, who has missed 40 games. Raddysh is up to 20 goals and 45 assists in 65 contests with 25 of his points coming on the man-advantage. In addition, Raddysh is a plus-24 on the season with all of his offensive numbers career highs.
Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. CLM (94% rostered) - FanDuel $6,500
McAvoy was held off the scoresheet Saturday, which was just the third time in his last 23 contests he has not posted a point. In that span, McAvoy notched seven goals and 18 assists, giving the blueliner 10 tallies and 45 helpers in 61 appearances. Despite not posting a point, Mcavoy was a plus-three, making him a plus-11 on the season. He has been able to produce despite the serious injuries uffered.
Thomas Harley, DAL vs. CLM (86% rostered) - FanDuel $5,900
Harley got off to a brutal start, but his production the past two months has looked more like the player we saw last season. In the past two months, Harley has four goals and 11 assists in 21 games. On the season, Harley has six tallies and 27 helpers, numbers that show just how poor his output was until this recent stretch. Enjoy the fine play from Harley, who looks almost all the back to prior form.
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