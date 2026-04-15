NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, April 15: Lafreniere Looking to Tie or Set a New Career-High in Points

Igor Chernyshov, LW/RW, SJ @ CHI (4% rostered) – FanDuel $4,300

Chernyshov notched eight points his first seven games in the NHL in December. He scuffled slightly his next eight games, posting three assists, before landing back in the minors in late-January. Chernyshov rejoined the Sharks in March but suffered a concussion his second game back, sidelining the rookie winger for four contests. He was up and down following his return to action but looks to be closing the season string with three goals his last two games.