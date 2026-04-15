NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, April 15: Lafreniere Looking to Tie or Set a New Career-High in Points

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Alexis Lafreniere, LW/RW, NYR @ TB (48% rostered) – FanDuel $5,200
Lafreniere has rebounded from an extremely slow start to have a chance at tying or exceeding his prior career-high in points set two years ago. His 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 26 games since January 29 leaves Laffy taffy one point shy of matching that mark. Lafreniere has settled in nicely next to Gabe Perreault and Mika Zibanejad on New York's first line.
Dylan Larkin, C, DET @ FLA (94% rostered) – FanDuel $6,600
Larkin raised his game following his return from missing seven games with an injury. The Red Wings' captain notched six goals and as many assists his last 11 contests, giving him a career-high 34 tallies to go with 33 helpers in 74 games. Larkin has notched at least 67 points each of his past five seasons and should hit the 300 goals mark next season (276 to date).
Igor Chernyshov, LW/RW, SJ @ CHI (4% rostered) – FanDuel $4,300
Chernyshov notched eight points his first seven games in the NHL in December. He scuffled slightly his next eight games, posting three assists, before landing back in the minors in late-January. Chernyshov rejoined the Sharks in March but suffered a concussion his second game back, sidelining the rookie winger for four contests. He was up and down following his return to action but looks to be closing the season string with three goals his last two games.
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