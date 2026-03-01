NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, March 1: Cooley and Holloway Both with Successful Returns From Their Injuries

Pavel Dorofeyev, LW/RW, LV @ PIT (84% rostered) - FanDuel $6,600

Dorofeyev opened Vegas' post-Olympics schedule as closed the docket before the Games started, notching goals. He lit the lamp twice Thursday continuing his red-hot play, as he posted 10 goals and four assists over his last 14 games before the break. Dorofeyev is up to 28 goals, 46 points, 160 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 58 appearances. He sits seven goals shy of matching his career-high, which was set last season, same with needing five points to tie that mark as well.