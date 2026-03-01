NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, March 1: Cooley and Holloway Both with Successful Returns From Their Injuries

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Pavel Dorofeyev, LW/RW, LV @ PIT (84% rostered) - FanDuel $6,600
Dorofeyev opened Vegas' post-Olympics schedule as closed the docket before the Games started, notching goals. He lit the lamp twice Thursday continuing his red-hot play, as he posted 10 goals and four assists over his last 14 games before the break. Dorofeyev is up to 28 goals, 46 points, 160 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 58 appearances. He sits seven goals shy of matching his career-high, which was set last season, same with needing five points to tie that mark as well.
Logan Cooley, C, UTAH vs. CHI (68% rostered) - FanDuel $5,400
Cooley missed 28 games with a lower-body injury but picked right off from where he left off prior to being sidelined. Utah's second-line center notched a goal and an assist his first two contests back. With that production, Cooley is up to 15 goals, 25 points, 35 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 31 appearances. The Mammoth will need Cooley to play as he did last year for the team to remain in a Wild Card spot.
Dylan Holloway, C/LW, STL @ MIN (38% rostered) - FanDuel $5,200
Holloway, sidelined since mid-December for all but one game by an ankle injury, made a more than successful return to action Thursday. He notched a hat trick, giving him 11 goals in 35 contests on the season. Holloway's value is somewhat depressed skating on the third line but he is seeing second unit power play action. In addition, his line placement could change significantly in the positive if St. Louis sells at the deadline.
Beckett Sennecke, RW, ANA vs. CGY (46% rostered) - FanDuel $5,700
All the rightful focus on Matthew Schaefer has resulted in maybe not enough talked about the fine season Sennecke is having. Sennecke notched a goal and three assists his first two games after the Olympics break, upping his season totals to 19 goals, 29 helpers, 134 shots on net, 67 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 58 appearances. He is skating on the second line and first unit power play, giving him a very realistic shot at 30 goals and 30 assists.
