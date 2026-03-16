NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, March 16: New York's French Connection Rolling Offensively

Patrick Kane, RW, DET vs. CGY (30% rostered) - FanDuel $5,500

Kane is having a bit of a down season but has picked up his play lately to help Detroit try and survive without Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp. The highest scoring US-born player ever potted a goal and four helpers his last five games. That production gave Kane 10 markers and 28 assists in 52 contests, a material decline from his first two seasons in Detroit and overall in his career. But a late-season run that helps the Red Wings make the playoffs will have everything prior fall to the background.