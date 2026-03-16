NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, March 16: New York's French Connection Rolling Offensively

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Patrick Kane, RW, DET vs. CGY (30% rostered) - FanDuel $5,500
Kane is having a bit of a down season but has picked up his play lately to help Detroit try and survive without Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp. The highest scoring US-born player ever potted a goal and four helpers his last five games. That production gave Kane 10 markers and 28 assists in 52 contests, a material decline from his first two seasons in Detroit and overall in his career. But a late-season run that helps the Red Wings make the playoffs will have everything prior fall to the background.
Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW, BOS @ NJ (16% rostered) - FanDuel $5,700
Arvidsson has picked up his game since the Olympics break, notching four goals and five assists in nine games. After playing seven years with Nashville and three years with LA, Arvidsson signed a two-year, $8 million with Edmonton. He flamed out with the Oilers, landing with Boston in an offseason trade, where he's fit in well. Arviddson is skating on the B's second line providing supplemental production.
Alexis Lafreniere, LW/RW, NYR vs. LA (37% rostered) - FanDuel $5,100
Gabe Perreault, LW, NYR vs. LA(6% rostered) - FanDuel $4,200
Lafreniere and Perreault each have benefitted from the trade of Artemi Panarin to the Kings. With Panarin's departure, that duo is skating on a line with Mike Zibanejad. Laf has six goals and five assists his last seven contests while Perreault's notched four tallies while dishing out six helpers in that same span. Two-thirds of New York's new top line, the duo, colloquially called the "French Connection," have meshed well.
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