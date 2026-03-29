NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, March 29: Bourque Having a Solid Second Season for Big D

Alexis Lafreniere, LW/RW, NYR vs. FLA (58% rostered) - FanDuel $5,300

Lafreniere continued his strong play Friday, lighting the lamp on the power play Friday. He has three goals and four assists over his last six games with four of those seven points coming on the man advantage. Lafreniere's game picked up substantially following the trade of Artemi Panarin, as he has thrived with the extra ice time and responsibility. He is up to 22 goals, 51 points (12 on the power play), 148 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-9 rating over 73 appearances with the career-high 57 points posted in 2023-24 in his sights.