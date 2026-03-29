NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, March 29: Bourque Having a Solid Second Season for Big D
On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Alexis Lafreniere, LW/RW, NYR vs. FLA (58% rostered) - FanDuel $5,300
Lafreniere continued his strong play Friday, lighting the lamp on the power play Friday. He has three goals and four assists over his last six games with four of those seven points coming on the man advantage. Lafreniere's game picked up substantially following the trade of Artemi Panarin, as he has thrived with the extra ice time and responsibility. He is up to 22 goals, 51 points (12 on the power play), 148 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-9 rating over 73 appearances with the career-high 57 points posted in 2023-24 in his sights.
Anton Frondell, C/RW, CHI @ NJ (17% rostered) - FanDuel $5,100
Frondell has a pair of assists his first three games in the NHL. Selected third overall in the 2025 draft, Frondell posted 20 goals and eight assists in 43 appearances for Djurgardens in the NHL, becoming the first 18-year-old to hit the 20-goal mark in Sweden's top league since Daniel Sedin did it in 1998-99. Frondell, normally a center, is skating as a wing on the first line in Chicago next to Connor Bedard.
Mavrik Bourque, C/RW, DAL @ PHI (7% rostered) - FanDuel $4,300
Bourque's production remains uneven, but he is worth a look as he still is skating on Dallas' first line. He lit the lamp twice, both coming into an empty net, adding an assist Saturday, uppingbhis season-totals to 16 and 19, respectively, both career highs. Most of his damage has been doen at even-strength, as Bourque sees just a little over a minute on the power play, where he has posted just five of his 35 points.
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