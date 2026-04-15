NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, April 15: Hart Looks to Carry Knights to Pacific Division Title

Pay close attention to team lineup announcements, as several starting goalies likely to sit
On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
6 games on Wednesday, April 15
Jake Oettinger, DAL at Colton Ellis, BUF (7 p.m. ET)
Dylan Garard, NYR at Jonas Johansson, TB (7 p.m. ET)
John Gibson, DET at Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA (7 p.m. ET)
Joseph Woll, TOR at James Reimer, OTT (7:30 p.m. ET)
Yaroslav Askarov, SJ at Spencer Knight, CHI (8:30 p.m. ET)
Niklas Kokko, SEA at Carter Hart, LV (10 p.m. ET)
Goalies
James Reimer, OTT vs. TOR (4% rostered) – FanDuel $7,900
Boston's 4-0 win over New Jersey on Tuesday locked the Bruins into the first Wild Card spot and Senators as the second Wild Card. As such, Wednesday's contest means little to the Senators. Due to this, I expect Reimer and not Linus Ullmark between the pipes against the Maple Leafs. Reimer is 6-4-2 with a 2.53 goals-against average (GAA) and an .881 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. He faces a Toronto team playing out the string, which is why he gets the nod here.
Carter Hart, LV vs. SEA (20% rostered) – FanDuel $8,000
Hart is vastly under-rostered based on recent usage and play. A win or tie by the Knights clinches the Pacific division, driving Hart getting the nod between the pipes. Hart has won each of his last five starts since returning from a lower-body injury, posting a 1.80 GAA and .925 save percentage over that stretch. Vegas need a win while Seattle has little motivation, which of course means, the Knights will be flat and Kraken loaded for bear. Even with that sarcastic view, go with Hart.
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