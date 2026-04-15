NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, April 15: Hart Looks to Carry Knights to Pacific Division Title

James Reimer, OTT vs. TOR (4% rostered) – FanDuel $7,900

Boston's 4-0 win over New Jersey on Tuesday locked the Bruins into the first Wild Card spot and Senators as the second Wild Card. As such, Wednesday's contest means little to the Senators. Due to this, I expect Reimer and not Linus Ullmark between the pipes against the Maple Leafs. Reimer is 6-4-2 with a 2.53 goals-against average (GAA) and an .881 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. He faces a Toronto team playing out the string, which is why he gets the nod here.