NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, December 21: Dobes Gets the Nod Sunday in Net for the Canadiens

9 games on Sunday, December 21

* = confirmed

Charlie Lindgren, WSH @ Cam Talbot, DET (1 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL @ Jesper Wallstedt*, MIN (6 p.m. ET)

Linus Ullmark, OTT @ Joonas Korpisalo, BOS (7 p.m. ET)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF @ Jacob Markstrom, NJ (7 p.m. ET)

Jakub Dobes, MTL @ Arturs Silovs, PIT (7 p.m. ET)

Jonathan Quick, NYR @ Justus Annunen, NSH (7 p.m. ET)

Dennis Hildeby, TOR @ Jake Oettinger, DAL (7 p.m. ET)

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG @ Karel Vejmelka, UTAH (7 p.m. ET)

Carter Hart*, LV @ Calvin Pickard, EDM (8 p.m. ET)

Goalies

Jakub Dobes, MTL @ PIT (63% rostered) - FanDuel $7,600

Dobes and Jacob Fowler have settled into a time-share in the Canadiens' net with Samuel Montembeault sent to the minors on a conditioning stint. Dobes has won two straight starts and four of six outings in December, posting a stiny 2.21 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage so far this month. Montembeault is due back today, which will create a logjam, but Dobes has earned his additional action between the pipes.

Jonathan Quick, NYR @ NSH (11% rostered) - FanDuel $7,700

Quick has been hurt by the poor Rangers' offense in front of him. Injuries and a lack of playing time have resulted in Quick's last win coming November 7. He has not been his best the last two starts, but still has a 1.88 GAA and .932 save percentage. Even though Nashville has played much better recently, they are facing a New York team that has been eons better

Carter Hart*, LV @ EDM ((11% rostered) - FanDuel $7,800

Hart has his toughest matchup to date, facing an Oilers team averaging 3.40 goals/game, third in the league. He has been extremely solid since his December 1 activation, going 3-0-2 with a 2.26 GAA and .917 save percentage over his first five starts of the season. Hart and Akira Schmid have provided the Knights strong netminding with Adin Hill sidelined and no specific target date for his return to action.

