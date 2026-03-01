NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, March 1: Penguins' Silovs A Fine Target As We Start March

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
6 games on Sunday, March 1
* = confirmed
Adin Hill, LV at Arturs Silovs, PIT (1 p.m. ET)
Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at David Rittich, NYI (4 p.m. ET)
Arvid Soderblom, CHI at Karel Vejmelka, UTAH (4 p.m. ET)
Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at Alex Nedeljkovic, SJ (4 p.m. ET)
Joel Hofer, STL at Filip Gustavsson, MIN (6:30 p.m. ET)
Devin Cooley, CGY at Lukas Dostal, ANA (8 p.m. ET)
Goalies
Arturs Silovs, PIT vs. LV (15% rostered) - FanDuel $7,800
Pittsburgh came out of the pre-Olympics break with a win and a shootout loss. Those three points have allowed the Penguins to remain tied with the Islanders in the Metro Division with Pittsburgh having two games in hand. The team has received solid netminding from Stuart Skinner and Silovs, with Silovs logging just one regulation loss in his last seven starts dating back to Jan. 13, going 4-1-2 with a stellar 1.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .929 save percentage.
Karel Vejmelka, UTAH vs. CHI (87% rostered) - FanDuel $7,600
Vejmelka came out of the Olympics break starting both of Utah's contests, notching a win and a loss. The Mammoth rely heavily on Vejmelka, which has helped Utah sit in the first Wild Card spot. The 29-year-old has made a league-high 46 starts, going 28-15-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Utah will be aggressive at the trade deadline, boding well for continued success by Vejmelka.
Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. STL (98% rostered) - FanDuel $8,000
The Gus Bus did not perform well in the Olympics but his regular season numbers have been excellent. His victory Thursday was his fourth in a row and Gustavsson's last regulation was all the way back on January 5. Gustavsson has a 21-9-6 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 37 outings this season, the fourth straight campaign the Swedish netminder has topped the 20-win mark.
