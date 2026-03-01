NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, March 1: Penguins' Silovs A Fine Target As We Start March

Arturs Silovs, PIT vs. LV (15% rostered) - FanDuel $7,800

Pittsburgh came out of the pre-Olympics break with a win and a shootout loss. Those three points have allowed the Penguins to remain tied with the Islanders in the Metro Division with Pittsburgh having two games in hand. The team has received solid netminding from Stuart Skinner and Silovs, with Silovs logging just one regulation loss in his last seven starts dating back to Jan. 13, going 4-1-2 with a stellar 1.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .929 save percentage.