NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, March 28: Nashville Hoping for Justus from Annunen Between the Pipes

Justus Annunen, NSH @ TB (5% rostered) - FanDuel $7,100

Nashville, having lost two straight, is in desperate of need to maintain their spot as the second Wild Card. Tampa, 6-2-2 in their last 10, sit two points behind Buffalo for first place in the Atlantic Division with a pair of games in hand, and four points ahead of Montreal with both teams at 10 contests left. Each team is on the tail end of a back-to-back and start backend netminders. Annunen has made six starts since the league resumed after the Olympics break and is 3-3-0 during that time, though that record comes with a 2.03 goals-against average (GAA) and .931 save percentage.