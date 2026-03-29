NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, March 28: Nashville Hoping for Justus from Annunen Between the Pipes

Several contests with major playoff implications, including between Boston and Columbus
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6 games on Sunday, March 29
* = confirmed
Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at Igor Shesterkin, NYR (1 p.m. ET)
Justus Annunen, NSH at Jonas Johansson, TB (5 p.m. ET)
Jakub Dobes, MTL at Frederik Andersen, CAR (5 p.m. ET)
Joonas Korpisalo, BOS at Jet Greaves, CLM (5 p.m. ET)
Spencer Knight, CHI at Jake Allen, NJ (7 p.m. ET)
Casey DeSmith, DAL at Samuel Ersson, PHI (7 p.m. ET)
Goalies
Justus Annunen, NSH @ TB (5% rostered) - FanDuel $7,100
Nashville, having lost two straight, is in desperate of need to maintain their spot as the second Wild Card. Tampa, 6-2-2 in their last 10, sit two points behind Buffalo for first place in the Atlantic Division with a pair of games in hand, and four points ahead of Montreal with both teams at 10 contests left. Each team is on the tail end of a back-to-back and start backend netminders. Annunen has made six starts since the league resumed after the Olympics break and is 3-3-0 during that time, though that record comes with a 2.03 goals-against average (GAA) and .931 save percentage.
Jakub Dobes, MTL @ CAR (39% rostered) - FanDuel $7,000
Dobes is Montreal's #1 netminder, though Jacob Fowler, who started Saturday, and Samuel Montembeault also see action. He has earned that role thanks to his fine play, especially lately. Dobes has won two starts in a row, three of his last four and five of his last seven (dating back to March 7). His save percentage is .931 along with a 2.00 GAA in those seven starts. Montreal has a tough matchup against Carolina, but I give a slight edge to Dobes in this start.
Jet Greaves, CLM vs. BOS (71% rostered) - FanDuel $7,800
Columbus enters this contest with a one-point lead on both Detroit and Ottawa for the second Wild Card, though the Red Wings have a game in hand. Boston is three points north of Columbus in the first Wild Card spot having played the same number of contests. In a game such as this, I am going with the better goalie which is Greaves, whose last two regulation losses came January 6 and 8. Greaves is 12-2-2 in 16 games since then, allowing two or fewer goals in 10 of those appearances.
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