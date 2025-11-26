    • Powered by Roundtable

    Florida set to host feisty Flyers in final game before Thanksgiving

    David Dwork
    Nov 26, 2025, 12:00
    Florida set to host feisty Flyers in final game before Thanksgiving

    Nov 26, 2025, 12:00
    Updated at: Nov 26, 2025, 12:00

    Panthers and Flyers have played twice already this season. How will this game compare to the previous two?

    The Florida Panthers are back in Sunrise and will kick off their longest homestand of the season on Wednesday night.

    Florida will welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to Amerant Bank Arena for the final time this year after defeating Philly 2-1 back in the second game of the season.

    It’s also the last time these teams will meet, barring a playoff series, as the Flyers took down the Panthers 5-2 on Oct. 13, which was subsequently Philadelphia’s home opener and the first road game on Florida’s schedule.

    Former Panthers first round pick Owen Tippett has been a consistent source of offense for the Flyers of late.

    He’s logged seven points over his past five games, and he’s placed the team in scoring over the past couple weeks.

    New Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar has enjoyed a strong start in Philly.

    He’s played very well in both games against Florida this season, stopping 56 of 60 Panthers shots in the two outings.

    League-wide, there are 27 goaltenders who have played in at least 13 games, and of those 27 tendies, Vladar is tied with Vegas’ Akira Schmid for the fewest goals allowed at 31.

    Entering play Wednesday, Vladar ranks sixth in the NHL in both goals against average, which is at 2.42, and save percentage, currently at .912.

    Here are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Wednesday’s battle with the Flyers:

    Mackie Samoskevich – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

    Jesper Boqvist – Evan Rodrigues – Sam Reinhart

    Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – A.J. Greer

    Noah Gregor – Luke Kunin – Jack Devine

    Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

    Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

    Uvis Balinskis – Jeff Petry

    Photo caption: Oct 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (3) moves the puck against Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)