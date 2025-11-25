Three takeaways: Greer helps ignite pair of Panthers forwards, Reinhart extends scoring streak

The only road the game Florida Panthers will play in the span of about a month took place on Monday night in Nashville.

It turned out to be a great night for the Panthers, as they found the back of the net early and often en route to a dominant 8-3 victory at Bridgestone Arena.

Scoring eight goals twice in the span of a week is a pretty good look for the Panthers but doing it on the road gives an extra feeling of accomplishment.

Even if it was in Nashville.

Let’s get to Monday’s takeaways:

GREER LINE SHOWS JUMP

A.J. Greer has been playing in Florida’s top nine after almost exclusively skating on the fourth line during his two seasons with the Cats.

While the move has come as a necessity due to the Panthers mounting list of injuries, Greer is making the most of the opportunity and showing Florida Head Coach Paul Maurice and his staff that the 28-year-old can handle more responsibility when called upon.

Greer has been skating on a line with a pair of high-end forwards in Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe, both of whom have had a slow start to the season.

Interestingly, it would seem the unlikely combination has led to each player finding his respective scoring spark, as all three picked up goals on Monday in Nashville.

Greer and Verhaeghe each logged three points in the win, as well.

“I thought the whole line was just really good and really dangerous without cheating the game in any way,” said Maurice. “They weren't cheating through their offense, they were working for it and they were really fast. A.J. has been a nice compliment there, because I think you've seen Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe, they look faster. With another guy with great speed on that line, they get through the neutral zone really, really quick. They're all strong, wiry men and hard on pucks, so I’m happy that they got a reward. I thought the game the other night against Edmonton, they were really good and they just missed on a bunch, so confidence goes a long way. They earned it tonight.”

REINHART STAYS HOT

Sam Reinhart certainly appears to have found his scoring touch once again.

On Monday, Reinhart scored for the third straight game and for the 11th time over his past 14 outings. He’s also racked up six goals and 13 points over a seven-game point streak.

For the past several games, Reinhart has skated on a bit of an unassuming line, with fellow winger Jesper Boqvist flanking Evan Rodrigues as center.

All three of the linemates scored goals in Nashville, and Reinhart was quick to credit both J-Bo and E-Rod when asked about his recent scoring success.

“I think as a line we're all jumping into holes we're all playing with some urgency, and that's where time and space comes from and that's when we're able to make some plays,” said Reinhart. “We're all kind of reading well off each other and jumping to those holes and really wanting the puck.”

FINDING CONSISTENCY ON THE ROAD

Don’t look now but the Panthers are becoming a strong road team once again.

Dating back to their west coast road trip earlier this month, Florida now won three for four on the road, and all four of the game have been excellent efforts.

While nobody is going to complain about all the time they’ve been able to spend on home ice lately, it was probably nice to get back on the road, even for just a couple days, get back into those travel routines and then pick up a win before heading back home.

“On the road, for us, because we lost four in a row to start, it kind of put us behind the eight ball,” Maurie said. “We've been pretty good on the road now, but we've been at home for so long, you’re kind of learning again, for the first time, what it's like to play on the road. We came out, our first period tonight was good, and it was fast, and that's just the recipe for winning on the road.”

Photo caption: Nov 24, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Panthers center A.J. Greer (10) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)