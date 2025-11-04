Panthers begin west coast swing looking for revenge against high-flying Ducks

The road has not been particularly kind to the Florida Panthers so far in the early stages of the new NHL season.

Despite holding a strong 5-1-1 record on home ice, Florida has faltered when traveling away from Sunrise.

So far through five road games, the Panthers are just 1-4-0 while being outscored 18-8, and now they’re starting a west coast trip that could just as easily chew them up and spit them out.

The first if four games out west begins on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has been one of the surprise teams of the Western Conference early this season.

They enter play Tuesday holding one of the three playoff spots in the Pacific Division, skating to an impressive 7-3-1 mark through their first 11 outings.

The Ducks have currently won three straight games, five of their past six overall and are 5-1-1 over their past seven, a stretch that includes last Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers in Sunrise.

Youngster Cutter Gauthier has been on fire of late, riding a six-game point streak in which he’s logged four goals and nine points.

Veteran Chris Kreider, one of the newest Ducks this season, has started his career in Anaheim with six goals over his first seven games, including tallies in each of his past two outings.

Here are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Tuesday’s tilt with the Quackers:

Carter Verhaeghe – Evan Rodrigues – Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich – Sam Bennett – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Cole Schwindt – Noah Gregor

Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dominic Sebrango – Jeff Petry

Photo caption: Oct 28, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) scores a goal past Florida Panthers goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) during an overtime shootout at Amerant Bank Arena. (Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)