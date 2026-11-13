Panthers Claw Back From Three-Goal Deficit, Take Down Red Wings 5-4

“When I say I’m disappointed with our start, you know that’s coming on one of these seven (games) in 11 (days),” Maurice said. “Being able to handle it and stay in the game, even when you’re getting bad breaks around the net…some nights you’re ahead of the game, you’re playing great, you’re behind in the score but you’ve still got the belief. Tonight we were behind it, but we understood it. That was a pretty mature game.”