Panthers drop Stanley Cup Final rematch to visiting Oilers 6-3

The Florida Panthers welcomed the Edmonton Oilers to Sunrise on Saturday night for a Stanley Cup Final rematch.

A wild, high-scoring night would not go the Panthers way as the Oilers skated to a strong 6-3 win.

Edmonton got on the scoreboard early, thanks to a seeing-eye shot by Jack Roslovic from the right-side boards that squeaked between Sergei Bobrovsky’s skate and the goal post.

The game was just 25 seconds old and the Oilers already had a 1-0 lead.

It would take the Panthers just over six minutes to get the scored tied back up.

Mackie Samoskevich picked up the puck in the corner to Stuart Skinner’s left and carried it behind the net before sending a pass to Anton Lundell at the top of the crease.

Lundell gave the puck a few whacks and it eventually slid under Skinner and into the net to know the score at one.

The lead was extremely short lived.

With play back in Florida’s end and along the left boards, Roslovic forced a turnover off the stick of Uvis Balinskis that sent the puck to Evan Bouchard at the point. With Roslovic driving to the net, Bouchard found him with a pass that left Bobrovsky out of position, leading to an easy tally for the Oilers’ forward and another lead for the visitors.

Edmonton would expand that lead later in the period as Mattias Ekholm found a loose puck in the slot moments after an Oilers power play expired and beat what appeared to be a screened Bobrovsky to make it 3-1 with 7:02 to go in the period.

A fourth Oilers goal 6:45 into the middle frame would be the end of the night for Bobrovsky.

Vasily Podkolzin shot the puck from just above the goal line to Bob’s right, and despite the tough angle, beat Florida’s goaltender and sent him to the showers after allowing four goals on just 17 shots.

The Panthers got one back just past the midway point of the period when Samoskevich one-timed a pass from Balinskis past Skinner to cut Edmonton’s lead to 4-2 at the 10:04 mark.

Florida’s comeback attempt picked up steam less than five minutes later.

With the Panthers on the power play thanks to a Brett Kulak hook on Sam Reinhart, it would be Reino himself who made the Oilers pay.

While standing on the doorstep, Reinhart backhanded an Anton Lundell rebound out of midair and through Skinner to cut Edmonton’s lead to 4-3 with 6:30 to go in the second period.

That’s as close as the Panthers would get, though.

A Connor McDavid empty-net goal with 2:40 to go and another by Matt Savoie 30 seconds later would be the final nails in Florida’s coffin.

On to Nashville.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Despite Inconsistent Start Panthers Could Inch Closer To Top Of Atlantic Division Standings

The Panthers Den: Florida starting to show consistency with playing winning hockey

Panthers set to host Oilers in Stanley Cup Final rematch as Cats search for third straight win

The Hockey Show: Winter Classic uniforms, endless injuries, Adnan Virk

Three takeaways: Devine shows confidence in NHL debut, Bobrovsky bounces back in big way

Photo caption: Nov 22, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) defends his net against a shot from Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)