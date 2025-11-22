The Panthers Den: Florida starting to show consistency with playing winning hockey

Things are starting to look up in and around Pantherland these days.

Last week, the Florida Panthers returned from their west coast road trip starting to show signs of consistency.

After dropping a tightly contested battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning, which came after a pair of wins over Vegas and Washington, the Panthers won both the games they played this week.

First, they quickly rebounded from falling behind 2-0, scoring five straight goals en route to an 8-5 victory.

Then on Thursday the Cats shutout the New Jersey Devils 1-0 thanks to a spectacular game in goal from Sergei Bobrovsky and the latest highlight reel goal by Sam Reinhart.

The Hockey Show hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork covered all the action, as well as the Panthers new Winter Classic uniforms, in this week’s edition of The Panthers Den.

You can check out the full video below:

