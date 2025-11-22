The Hockey Show: Winter Classic uniforms, endless injuries, Adnan Virk

A string of strange injuries and the NHL’s youth movement were big topics of discussion on this week’s episode of The Hockey Show.

Just before the show began, co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork found out about Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck missing four to six weeks after having knee surgery, and that just added to an already growing list of big name players who are missing time.

Jack Hughes was also added to the list after suffering an injury while…out to dinner?

Then there’s the always seemingly growing injured list in South Florida, as the Florida Panthers continue to lose players and yet they continue to find ways to win.

Joining the show this week was Prime Monday Night Hockey host, movie buff and all-around good guy Adnan Virk.

Adnan and the boys got into the Winter Classic uniforms, the ongoing struggles of the league’s Canadian teams, a couple incidents of extracurricular activities between the Rangers and Red Wings, and the Avalanche and Islanders, and, of course, some pop culture/entertainment chatter.

You can check out the full show and interview in the videos below:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Three takeaways: Devine shows confidence in NHL debut, Bobrovsky bounces back in big way

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut down Devils to earn gritty 1-0 victory

Panthers to host Devils looking to continue winning while embracing next man up mentality

Panthers injury updates on Eetu Luostarinen, Cole Schwindt, Matthew Tkachuk

Florida Panthers uniforms for 2026 Winter Classic revealed