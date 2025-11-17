Panthers homestand continues against Vancouver, a team Florida hasn't beaten in a while

The Florida Panthers will look to get back on the winning track when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night in Sunrise.

Florida will be looking to bounce back after suffering a frustrating defeat at the hands of their cross-state rivals from Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Overall, the Panthers have been playing some solid hockey over the past week and will look to build some more momentum as they prepare to spend the foreseeable future in Sunrise.

This will be the first of two meetings between the Cats and ‘Nucks this season.

Florida lost both games against the Canucks last season (0-1-1) and actually haven’t beaten Vancouver since January of 2023, a stretch of four games (0-3-1).

It’s been an up-and-down season so far for the Canucks.

They arrive in South Florida fresh off a 6-2 victory over Tampa on Sunday, a win that snapped Vancouver’s three-game winless skid.

Overall, the Canucks are sitting at .500 after 20 games (9-9-2).

Goaltending has been inconsistent between Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen, but defenseman Quinn Hughes has been nothing short of spectacular.

He returned from an injury absence on Sunday in Tampa, racking up four assists while playing just under 24 minutes in the win.

He’s got seven helpers over his past two outings and will be putting a lot of pressure on Florida’s tight gapped, five-man systems.

Here are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Monday’s meeting with Vancouver:

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe – Evan Rodrigues – Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist – Sam Bennett – Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer – Cole Schwindt – Luke Kunin

Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dominic Sebrango – Jeff Petry

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Three takeaways: Trouble getting shots through, winning puck battles plague Panthers in loss to Tampa

Florida falters on home ice against rival Lightning, lose 3-1 to Bolts in Sunrise

Panthers Den: Florida starting to collect wins again, milestone night for Marchand, Reinhart locked in

Panthers look to keep good times rolling, welcome rival Tampa Bay to Sunrise

Special Teams Improvement Will Help Panthers Pile On Wins

Photo caption: Oct 17, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Jesper Boqvist (70) and Vancouver Canucks center Nils Aman (88) face-off during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)