    Panthers Den: Florida starting to collect wins again, milestone night for Marchand, Reinhart locked in

    Panthers Den: Florida starting to collect wins again, milestone night for Marchand, Reinhart locked in

    Nov 15, 2025, 17:11
    Nov 15, 2025, 17:11
    Updated at: Nov 15, 2025, 17:11

    Panthers pick up wins, celebrate Marchand's milestone, and see Reinhart's scoring surge continue. Plus, a Tkachuk injury update.

    It was a positive week in and around Pantherland.

    The Florida Panthers wrapped up their four-game western swing with three very strong outings before coming up and picking up a milestone-filled win on home ice.

    All the fun was covered on this week’s installment of the Panthers Den.

    The Hockey Show co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork dove into Florida’s solid road trip, the incredible scoring stretch of Bard Marchand and a similarly impressive run of goals by Sam Reinhart.

    They also discussed Marchand hitting 1,000 career points during Thursday’s win over Washington and had a positive injury update on Matthew Tkachuk.

    You can check out this week’s Panthers Den in the video below:

