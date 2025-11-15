Panthers Den: Florida starting to collect wins again, milestone night for Marchand, Reinhart locked in

It was a positive week in and around Pantherland.

The Florida Panthers wrapped up their four-game western swing with three very strong outings before coming up and picking up a milestone-filled win on home ice.

All the fun was covered on this week’s installment of the Panthers Den.

The Hockey Show co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork dove into Florida’s solid road trip, the incredible scoring stretch of Bard Marchand and a similarly impressive run of goals by Sam Reinhart.

They also discussed Marchand hitting 1,000 career points during Thursday’s win over Washington and had a positive injury update on Matthew Tkachuk.

You can check out this week’s Panthers Den in the video below:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers look to keep good times rolling, welcome rival Tampa Bay to Sunrise

Special Teams Improvement Will Help Panthers Pile On Wins

The Hockey Show: Brad Marchand hits 1K, Joe Quenneville has Anaheim thriving, HHOF week

Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk trending toward return to ice this month

Three takeaways: Panthers celebrate several milestones, power play starting to heat up