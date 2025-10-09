Panthers look to build off Opening Night win as hungry Flyers arrive in Sunrise

Fresh off an exciting win on Opening Night, the Florida Panthers are set to continue their season-opening homestand on Thursday night.

The Panthers will welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to Sunrise in what will be Philly’s first game of the new season.

Florida featured some new-look forward lines in their opener, and overall the results were quite good.

The Panthers new top line of Sam Bennett centering Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe created an impressive 14 scoring chances at even strength, which is more than the entire rest of the team combined (13), according to Natural Stat Trick.

Defensively, Florida’s fourth line, which featured new signing Luke Kunin skating between A.J. Greer and Jonah Gadjovich, was quite good defensively.

They allowed no scoring chances or high danger chances against, though they did earn three high danger chances of their own, generating a pair of rebound opportunities to boot.

As for the visiting Flyers, not only to they get to face the defending Stanley Cup Champs to open their season, but two of their first three games will come against the Cats, including their home opener on Monday.

Thursday’s game will also be the first behind the bench for new Flyers Head Coach Rick Tocchet.

The former Jack Adams winner will look to lead Philadelphia back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Playing his first game in Flyers orange will be exciting young forward Trevor Zegras.

He was brought to Philly in an offseason trade after spending his first five seasons in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks and will be looking to recapture the success he saw during his first three years in the league, and move past the frustrations of the past two.

Here are the Panthers’ projected forward lines and defensive pairings for Thursday’s matchup with the Flyers:

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich – Evan Rodrigues – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Luke Kunin – Jonah Gadjovich

Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Jeff Petry

Photo caption: Oct 7, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Jesper Boqvist (70) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)