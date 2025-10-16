Panthers lose second straight, come up short against Red Wings in Detroit

The Florida Panthers continued their five-game road trip on Wednesday night when they paid a visit to the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida found it difficult to generate offense against the Wings, logging only 22 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat at Little Cesars Arena.

Both teams had their opportunities during the opening frame, but it was the starting goaltenders – Sergei Bobrovsky for Florida and Cam Talbot for the Red Wings – who kept the game scoreless with nine saves apiece.

It didn’t take long for that to change once the second period got going.

Mason Appleton scored on Detroit’s first shot of the middle frame, beating Bobrovsky with a shot along the ice after Dylan Larkin forced a turnover in Florida’s end just over two minutes into the period.

Patrick Kane made it 2-0 for the Red Wings with a 5-on-3 power play goal midway through the period, the first power play goal surrendered by Florida all season.

It took about five minutes, but it was Brad Marchand who finally got the Cats on the board.

Directly off an offensive zone draw won by Anton Lundell, Marchand picked up the puck and swept all the way around the faceoff circle, down below the goal line, behind the net and out the other side before sending a wraparound shot that somehow went through Talbot at the 14:05 mark of the middle frame.

Unfortunately for the Cats, that would be the extent of their offensive output in Detroit.

Empty-net goals by Appleton and Michael Rasmussen sealed the victory for the Red Wings and sent Florida to their second straight defeat.

On to New Jersey.

Photo caption: Oct 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Florida Panthers right wing Mackie Samoskevich (11) takes a shot defended by Detroit Red Wings right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (28) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)