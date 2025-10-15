Florida Panthers, Palm Beach Symphony release classical version of 'Panthers Pulse' goal song

Last month, we got a preview of a cool new version of the Florida Panthers official goal song.

The Palm Beach Symphony recorded a classical version of the Panthers goal song, “Panthers Pulse,” last month at the University of Miami’s Guzman Concert Hall.

A preview of the song could be heard during a news report by WPLG Local 10, but now, the full version has been released by the symphony and the team.

“The Florida Panthers are beloved in our community, so we are so excited to collaborate for an orchestral version of their celebratory song,” Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont said in a statement released by the team. “There’s always been an incredible synergy between sports and music. Palm Beach Symphony’s mission is to engage, educate and entertain audiences throughout South Florida and inspire the youth to learn musical instruments, while the Panthers entertain fans and inspire people of all ages to play and watch hockey.”

A 58-musician orchestra came together to perform “Panthers Pulse,” and the results sound quite good.

The Panthers have been using “Panthers Pulse,” which was created by Öwnboss and Selva just for the team, since the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

You can check out the full classical version in the video below:

