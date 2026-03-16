Panthers Open Road Trip With Deflating 6-2 Defeat In Seattle

The Florida Panthers began their four-game western road trip with a forgettable performance in Seattle.
Florida fell behind early and never really found their footing, dropping Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Kraken 6-2 at Climate Pledge Arena.
It didn’t take long for the home side to get on the scoreboard first.
After forward Freddy Gaudreau’s shot attempt was blocked right back to him along the right-side boards, he quickly sent another wrist shot toward the net that was deflected by Ryan Winterton before it bounced off Ben Meyers and past Daniil Tarasov.
Meyers’ seventh goal of the season gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at the 5:28 mark of the opening period.
The Kraken made it 2-0 about six minutes later when Berkly Catton popped home a rebound after a pair of brilliant saves by Tarasov on Catton and Kappo Kakko.
This time, Florida responded quickly, answering on the very next shift.
While the second Kraken goal was being announced, Vinnie Hinostroza finished off a nice give-and-go with Luke Kunin after the pair were spung into the Seattle zone by Jesper Boqvist.
The goal came just 15 seconds after Catton’s tally, bringing the score to 2-1 Kraken with 7:53 left in the period.
Seattle picked up a third goal just about 90 second before the first intermission when a shot by Meyers hit the post behind Tarasov’s glove and bounced directly toward Winterton, who swatted the puck into the yawning cage to restore the Kraken’s two-goal advantage.
That lead swelled to three goals at the 3:20 mark of the middle frame when Kakko made a nice forehand move around a sprawling Tarasov following a strong shift by his line.
That’s how the score remained until the third period, when goals by Bobby McMann and Jamie Oleksiak pushed the Kraken’s advantage to 6-1.
Eetu Luostarinen, always a guy to play to the final whistle, found the back of the net with a backhand that came after he drove the net for a Gus Forsling rebound with just over a second on the clock.
On to Vancouver.
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Photo caption: Mar 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Kaapo Kakko (84) and center Berkly Catton (27) celebrate after a goal scored by Catton during the first period against the Florida Panthers at Climate Pledge Arena. (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)