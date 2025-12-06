Panthers snap losing streak with thrilling comeback victory, defeating Columbus 7-6 in overtime

The Florida Panthers welcomed the Columbus Blue Jackets to Sunrise for a fun Saturday afternoon matinee.

Florida never led the game, until it was over, falling behind 4-1 and 6-4 before coming back and earning a thrilling 7-6 victory in overtime.

It was Columbus who got on the scoring started, finding the back of the net early and often.

Just under eight minutes into the game, Damon Severson picked up a power play goal to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead.

Florida responded quickly, as Evan Rodrigues jumped all over a Columbus turnover in their own end and waited out goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to knot the score at one 2:07 later.

When the second period arrived, Columbus suddently couldn’t stop scoring.

They picked up a trio of goals less than five minutes apart, suddenly taking a 4-1 lead just past the game’s midway point.

Finally, Florida slowly began to chip away at the deficit.

Carter Verhaeghe scored a pair of goals less than two minutes apart to bring the Panthers back within one of Columbus, first defelcting a point shot by Seth Jones past Merzlikins, then picking up a power play goal off a cross-ice pass from Brad Marchand.

It took less than three minutes after that for Jones to game, wiring home a perfectly placed wrist shot in the top corner of the net with Florida once again on the power play.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, a bad bounce led to Columbus re-taking the lead late in the second period as Cole Sillinger took advantage of a loose puck after it bounced over the stick of Gus Forsling.

The Blue Jackets scored a sixth goal early in third, converting on a 2-on-1 and taking a 6-4 lead 2:27 into the third period.

A gorgeous goal by Brad Marchand less than two minutes later, making a move to his backhand and beating Merzlikins under his pad to cut the Jackets’ lead back to one.

With 5:42 to go, Anton Lundell took advantage of a bad turnover by Columbus after Merzlikins tried clearing the puck, but it deflected off hoard of players and ended up on Lundell’s stick with nothing but an empty net to shoot at.

The game would end up going to overtime, and Florida had to come up with a huge 4-on-3 penalty kill to avoid a fifth straight defeat before they could come up with a game-winner.

As time was running out, Brad Marchand found a streaking Sam Bennett, and his goal with 3.2 seconds left sealed the victory for Florida.

Wow.

On to the Islanders.

Photo caption: Dec 6, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (3) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period with center Sam Bennett (9) at Amerant Bank Arena. (Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)