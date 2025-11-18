Seth Jones scores twice, Panthers earn resounding 8-5 victory over visiting Canucks

The Florida Panthers continued their second-longest homestand of the season on Monday night when they welcomed the Vancouver Canucks to Sunrise.

On a night there was no shortage of offense that will have both coaches wanting to set the game tape on fire, Florida found the back of the net eight times, skating to an 8-5 victory at Amerant Bank Arena.

Florida played some very strong defensive hockey during the game’s early stages, holding Vancouver without a shot for the game’s first 11 minutes.

Just a few minutes later, the Canucks broke the ice for the first goal of the night.

Sergei Bobrovsky thought he had the puck covered after a wraparound chance by Drew O’Connor, but the puck slipped under Bob’s glove and right back to O’Connor, giving Vancouver a 1-0 lead with 5:10 to go in the first period.

A tripping penalty on Uvis Balinskis gave Vancouver a power play moments after their goal, and the visitors made sure to take advantage.

Right off the ensuing draw, Vancouver quickly got set up and Jake DeBrusk slammed home a perfect cross-ice pass from Keifer Sherwood to five Vancouver a 2-0 lead on consecutive shots.

The two-goal lead didn’t last long, though.

Carter Verhaeghe found A.J. Greer gliding into the Canucks’ zone, and his quick wrist shot went sailing past the blocker of Jiri Patera to get the Cats on the board with 4:12 to go in the period.

Florida then cashed in with a power play goal in the final seconds of the period to tie the score at two.

Seth Jones worked a nice give-and-go with Sam Reinhart while crossing the Canucks blue line, and then Jones went in all lone on Patera and beat him five hole with just 7.7 seconds on the clock.

It didn’t take long once the second period began for Florida to take their first lead of the game.

Working with the puck in Vancouver’s zone following a faceoff, Luke Kunin found a Noah Gregor rebound and deposited the puck into a yawning cage at the 2:23 mark of the middle frame.

They weren’t done there.

A perfect no-look pass from behind the net by Sam Reinhart found the stick of Evan Rodrigues on the doorstep, and his fifth goal of the season gave the Panthers a 4-2 lead.

Then, just 67 seconds later, Anton Lundell collected a Brad Marchand pass from the corner and his shot from inside the right circle went over Patera’s blocker to make it five straight goals by the home team.

A mere 38 seconds after that, Elias Pettersson finished off a 2-on-1 with Evander Kane to cut into Florida’s newfound lead, making it 5-3 with 12:05 to go in the second period.

Less than two minutes into the final frame, Pettersson scored again, this time flipping a quick backhand over Bobrovsky’s glove to make it a one-goal game.

After a Jeff Petry high stick just moments after the goal, Vancouver’s Filip Hronek finished off a rush play to tie the game at five with 16:46 to go.

Just 48 seconds after that, Sam Bennett deflected a point shot by Niko Mikkola past Patera to quickly put the Cats back in front.

Jones would add a second power play goal with 11:41 to go in the period, taking a smart pass from Reinhart after cutting down from the point and one-timing the puck into an open far side of the cage.

A Marchand empty-net goal with 1:46 to go would seal the deal for the Panthers.

Thirteen goals. Wow, what a night.

On to the Devils.

Photo caption: Nov 1, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with defenseman Seth Jones (3), defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) and right wing Mackie Samoskevich (11) after the game against the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)