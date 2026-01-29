Anton Lundell Will Be Out As Panthers Face Blues; Daniil Tarasov To Start

The Florida Panthers will be without center Anton Lundell tonight as they travel to take on the St. Louis Blues.
Lundell sustained an injury against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. The injury is designated as an upper-body injury, but the Panthers have kept the location undisclosed. The 24-year-old had skated in just 12:19 of ice time before exiting the game.
He’s been as stable as any backup goaltender in the NHL this season and has been more than deserving of additional starts.
Puck drop between the Panthers and the Blues will be at 8 p.m. EST at the Enterprise Center.
