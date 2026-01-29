Logo
Florida Panthers
Powered by Roundtable
Anton Lundell Will Be Out As Panthers Face Blues; Daniil Tarasov To Start cover image

Anton Lundell Will Be Out As Panthers Face Blues; Daniil Tarasov To Start

Julian Gaudio
1h
Partner
172Members·3,236Posts
JulianGaudio@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Florida Panthers will be without center Anton Lundell tonight as they travel to take on the St. Louis Blues.

The Florida Panthers will take on the St. Louis Blues tonight, doing so without Anton Lundell and with Daniil Tarasov in goal.

Lundell sustained an injury against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. The injury is designated as an upper-body injury, but the Panthers have kept the location undisclosed. The 24-year-old had skated in just 12:19 of ice time before exiting the game.

Coach Paul Maurice relayed encouraging news about Lundell and defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who will play tonight, but Lundell is now confirmed to be out of the lineup. Maurice said he believed there was minimal concern about Lundell’s health and that he was confident he could play today

Ultimately, Lundell isn’t ready, and the Panthers feel he should miss at least one game and remain with the day-to-day status. Luke Kunin is slated to step into the lineup for the injured Lundell.

Tarasov is the confirmed starter tonight and for good reason. The 26-year-old has been dynamite for the Panthers of late, recording a save percentage above .915 in four consecutive starts. He’s also recorded a save percentage above .940 in three of his last four starts. 

He’s been as stable as any backup goaltender in the NHL this season and has been more than deserving of additional starts. 

Puck drop between the Panthers and the Blues will be at 8 p.m. EST at the Enterprise Center. 

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest NewsPlayersGame Day
1