Bill Zito Appointed To Fort Lauderdale's Museum Of Discovery And Science Board Of Trustees

The Florida Panthers are continuing to grow their pawprint in and around South Florida.
On Wednesday, the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale announced a new member to its Board of Trustees.
It’s Panthers General Manager Bill Zito.
“The Museum of Discovery and Science benefits from leaders who are invested in the future of South Florida,” said Joseph P. Cox, the President and CEO of MODS. “Bill’s experience building high-performing teams and sustaining excellence will strengthen our efforts to broaden access to meaningful science education for families throughout our region.”
Zito has been with the Panthers since September of 2020.
Under his watch, the Panthers have reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each season he has been with the team. Florida has reached the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past three seasons, winning in both 2024 and 2025.
“Bill is a true force for good in our community who leads by example,” said MODS Board of Trustees Chair and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital CEO and MPH Caitlin Stella. “He believes in giving back and instills that same commitment in the players and people around him. His ideas and input will be invaluable as MODS enters its 50th anniversary year and looks toward its next era of impact.”
This is just the latest instance of collaboration between the Panthers and MODS.
Earlier this year, they combined efforts to unveil a special interactive exhibit that brings museum visitors directly into the game of hockey.
It runs through May 3 and is open and available to anyone who visits the museum.
“In professional sports, success depends on preparation, collaboration, and long-term development. Those same principles drive innovation in science and education,” said Zito. “MODS creates opportunities for young people to think critically, solve problems and build confidence through hands-on learning. I’m honored to join the board and support an organization that invests in the next generation of leaders in Broward County.”
According to a press release, the MODS Board of Trustees is described as “a volunteer body that supports the Museum’s mission of connecting people to inspiring science and help guide its long-term sustainability and growth.”
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Photo caption: Jun 7, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito speaks to reporters during media day in advance of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)