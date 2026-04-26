Charlotte Checkers Eliminated From Calder Cup Playoffs Following Game 3 Overtime Loss

The Charlotte Checkers season is finished following their Game 3 overtime elimination by the hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Charlotte Checkers have been eliminated in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs following a Game 3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Game 1 of the best-of-three series started perfectly for the Checkers. They defeated the Thunderbirds 8-1 in Game 1, thanks to dominant performances from several players who gained NHL experience with the Florida Panthers late in the season.
In Game 2, the Thunderbirds bounced back, picking up a 5-2 win. It was another strong start, as the Checkers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first period, but the Thunderbirds responded in the middle frame. The Thunderbirds went into the final stanza with a 3-2 lead and added another two goals to win Game 2.
The first two matchups were fairly high-scoring affairs, but Game 3 was a defensive showdown. The Checkers once again opened the scoring thanks to a tally from Tobias Bjornfot.
The Checkers held onto their lead until late in the third period when veteran defender Calle Rosen tied the game at 1-1.
In the overtime frame, former 2016 first-round pick Julien Gauthier scored the winner, eliminating the Checkers and sending the Thunderbirds into a second-round matchup with the Providence Bruins.
Although the Checkers fell short of replicating their post-season success from last year, they still introduced several rookies to their lineup. They also saw several players, highlighted by Sandis Vilmanis, Alex Benning, and Mikulas Hovorka, play impactful minutes in the NHL.
The Savanah Ghost Pirates, the Panthers’ ECHL affiliate, are the final remaining team in the Panthers organization still alive in the playoffs. However, they are down 2-0 in their first-round series against the Blues’ ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.
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